BENNINGTON — Vermonters will head to town halls, schools and gymnasiums today to continue a tradition that goes back more than 200 years — Town Meeting Day — where residents vote on their community’s budgets, candidates for local offices, and issues of importance to their lives and their wallets.
It’s a tradition that has survived the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which required some creative solutions to ensure everyone can safely express their opinions on the issues and cast ballots in the face of the highly contagious, airborne virus.
“Same as last year, we will have sanitizers and masks available, as masks are still recommended,” Bennington Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said of election day, adding that polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Bennington Firehouse.
She noted that North Bennington voters will cast ballots in the village office building Tuesday, marking a return to that space with a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Village voters cast ballots at the Bennington Firehouse during the pandemic because that space allows for distancing and better ventilation.
Rather than hold an in-person town meeting, several communities and school districts held electronic informational hearings, then will decide budgets, bond issues and other town business by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day.
Still, others postponed their meetings until later in the year. Weston, for example, will hold its town meeting on April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Weston Playhouse.
Barbeau said Monday that so far, 284 voters have filed early ballots, which she said is lower than average. She said that could reflect the lack of hot button issues this year, with only the select board and an Mount Anthony Union School District board race on the ballot.
The issues and races vary across towns in Southern Vermont.
In Bennington, five candidates — including three incumbents — are vying for three Select Board seats. Another closely watched race is the two-person contest for the Bennington seat on the Mount Anthony Union District Board, where Chaila Sekora is challenging incumbent Ed Letourneau, who in 2020 made controversial Facebook posts about race.
In Pownal, voting will be at the normal site, the Pownal Center Firehouse off Route 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Among other issues, voters will be asked to fund upgrades to a kennel facility for stray dogs and other animals.
In Shaftsbury, with voting held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Garage on North Road, residents will decide if Martha Cornwell should replace incumbent Ken Harrington for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Both are Shaftsbury natives.
Stamford residents will decide a couple of races on Town Meeting Day. Clerk Lori Shepard said incumbent Select Board member Daniel Potvin faces a challenge from Pam Tworig for a two-year term, while Select Board member Michael Denault is unopposed for a three-year term. School board member Gary Bellows is unopposed for a three-year term, and Betsy Parrington is facing a challenge from Danielle Smith for a two-year board term.
NORTHSHIRE: ISSUES, INITIATIVES ON THE BALLOT
In the Northshire, Manchester has no contested races, but its ballot includes a question on whether to legalize the retail sale of cannabis in town and whether to purchase the Manchester Rail Trail from its private owners.
Voters are also being asked whether to approve bond authority to extend a sewer line up Route 7A, from Cemetery Avenue north to Hunter Park Road, and to replace a century-old water line on Richville Road.
Manchester is also at the center of an advisory question on the ballots of eight towns — whether to support the concept of a $14 million field house that would be built at Manchester’s Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park and funded in part via public funding from participating towns. Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Sunderland and Winhall are also voting on the advisory question.
Another multi-town effort seeks to raise funds for the Northshire Day School by voter appropriation in Manchester, Dorset and Sunderland.
Town Clerk Anita Sheldon said about 300 of the 450 absentee ballots requested had been returned as of Monday afternoon.
“It’s within reason as far as normal ballot years,” she said. “But I was expecting a bit more turnout. So many people will be coming to the polls tomorrow.”
Contested races in the Northshire are concentrated in Arlington, with two school board and select board races, and Danby, where two Select Board seats are being contested.
On the Arlington Select Board, Joe Gervais is challenging incumbent Cynthia Browning, while Jamie Paustian and Vincent Thompson are running for the seat left open by Mathew Bykowski stepping down.
Arlington School Board incumbent Nicol Whalen faces a challenge from former Vermont State Police officer Luke Hall, while Jessica Bachiochi was unopposed for the seat being vacated by member Robert Zink.
Arlington voters are also considering whether to establish an Arlington Climate Mitigation Fund for the purpose of reducing or offsetting carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels used by the town, and whether to fund that effort with $50,000.
Arlington Town Clerk Robin Wilcox said about 50 of the 82 requested absentee ballots had already come back to the office as of Monday afternoon, and expected the remainder to return Monday night or Tuesday.
“It’s pretty good for a March election,” Wilcox said of the response. “But we do have contested races and I think that’s why.”
In Danby, Tracey Porter and Kenneth Abbott Jr. are seeking the Select Board seat formerly held by Douglas I. White, while incumbent Michael Powers is facing a challenge from Annette Smith.
Danby voters will also consider an advisory question on whether to allow all-terrain vehicles on certain roads in town.