MANCHESTER — For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way many communities and school districts are holding town meeting.
Rather than hold an in-person town meeting, several towns and school districts are holding electronic informational hearings instead of a formal in-person town meeting, and then deciding budgets, bond issues and other town business by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 1.
A list of electronic informational meetings follows:
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
The Taconic and Green Regional School District is holding an informational meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. It will also be telecast live on Greater Northshire Access Television on Comcast channel 1084 and at gnat-tv.org.
The T&G includes Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mount Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, and Weston.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
The Mettawee School District, which includes Pawlet and Rupert, will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
The Town of Manchester will hold its informational town meeting at 2 p.m. on Zoom and streamed on the town’s website. See the town calendar for Zoom details. The meeting will also be telecast live on Greater Northshire Access Television on Comcast channel 1084 and at gnat-tv.org.
MONDAY, FEB. 28
Dorset will hold its informational meeting at 7 p.m. on Zoom. It will also be telecast live on Greater Northshire Access Television on Comcast channel 1084 and at gnat-tv.org.
TOWN MEETING COVERAGE
GNAT is also providing live coverage of the Arlington and Winhall floor meetings, which are being held in person.
The Arlington floor meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 in the Arlington Memorial High School gymnasium. It will be telecast on Comcast channel 1094 and at gnat-tv.org.
The Winhall floor meeting and annual school district meeting are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at the Winhall Town Garage at 64 Old Town Rd. It will be telecast on Comcast channel 1084 and at gnat-tv.org.