BENNINGTON – The town is being sued by a couple who allege they were the target of “sustained harassment, surveillance, and vilification by Bennington Police Department officers” in 2020.
The suit was filed Friday in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont on behalf of Cassandra Keating, who is white, and Joel Fowler, a black man.
According to the suit complaint, “Ms. Keating and Mr. Fowler experienced sustained harassment, surveillance, and vilification by Bennington Police Department officers. Ms. Keating and Mr. Fowler believed — and continue to believe — that BPD’s near-constant surveillance was motivated by racial animus and hostility towards Ms. Keating and Mr. Fowler as an interracial couple.”
The suit also alleges that the town Select Board, in reviewing the complaints against the department, based it “entirely on BPD’s accounts, with BPD officials in the room.”
The board subsequently declared at a public meeting “that it deemed Ms. Keating’s and Mr. Fowler’s complaints against BPD to be baseless.”
In dismissing the complaint against the BPD the Select Board also asked the department to review some of its policies.
"While the Select Board sitting as the advisory council of citizens found that the complaints did not identify criminal acts or civil wrongs or violations of departmental policy, the board also wishes to express its concerns regarding several of the practices depicted in the complaints filed," board member Lee-Clark said during the meeting in July 2020.
These practices, Lee-Clark said during the meeting, included police speaking to a complainant about a serious matter while a child was present, discussing matters of great concern in a very public location, and proactive contact with landlords regarding prospective tenants.
INFORMATION RELEASED
The suit alleges that the board also “broadcast, during the public meeting, approximately 20 minutes of police footage of Ms. Keating and Mr. Fowler,” and “simultaneously published online a 62-page, unredacted document detailing nearly every aspect of Ms. Keating’s and Mr. Fowler’s lives.”
The suit complaint further states: “Publicly shamed by the Select Board for speaking out and in fear of BPD officers, other public officials, and individuals who might seek to harm them, both Mr. Fowler and Ms. Keating were forced to flee Bennington with almost nothing, leaving behind their furniture, clothes, and other personal effects.”
TOWN RESPONSE
A statement issued Monday by the town and its attorney, Michael Leddy, of McNeil, Leddy & Sheahan, states, “At the ACLU’s request, the Vermont Human Rights Commission conducted a two-year investigation into the Bennington Select Board’s handling of a 2020 complaint by Cassandra Keating and Joel Fowler regarding their treatment by the Bennington Police Department. The HRC Staff Attorney Investigator and the HRC executive director and legal counsel found there were no reasonable grounds to believe the Select Board discriminated against or retaliated against Ms. Keating and Mr. Fowler, and recommended that the HRC commissioners find the same.”
RIGHTS COMPLAINT
The town statement added, “The HRC commissioners did not make a final determination, but the ACLU has now decided to pursue the matter in another venue by filing a lawsuit in state court, which requires administrative dismissal of the HRC investigation. Upon a cursory review of the recently filed complaint, it appears to be substantially similar to the HRC complaint that the ACLU publicized in April 2021. The town believes the allegations in the lawsuit are similarly deficient and will respond and defend the case as appropriate.”
The suit alleges the town violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the Vermont constitution and the Vermont Fair Housing and Public Accommodations Act and seeks a declaratory judgment that the board violated their rights and unspecified damages for the alleged violations, as well as their costs and attorney fees.
Reached Monday via email, ACLU of Vermont Legal Director Lia Ernst, one of the attorneys representing Fowler and Keating, said, “The HRC complaint remains open and under investigation. We filed our lawsuit when we did because the statute of limitations for Ms. Keating and Mr. Fowler to file their claims was close to running. Now that we have, the commission may decide to administratively dismiss the HRC compliant because of the initiation of the lawsuit.”
PAST ISSUES
In a news release Monday about the suit filing, Ernst said in part, “It’s not hard to see that there are glaring problems with local government in Bennington. That was the conclusion of the town’s own outside policing experts more than three years ago, yet fundamentally nothing has changed. This case has major implications for the ability of residents to self-govern and to hold public officials accountable, and our clients look forward to defending these democratic principles and vindicating their rights in court.”
She referred to complaints by former Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris, who is black, about the BPD’s investigation of racially motivated harassment, which preceded her 2018 resignation from the House.
Other incidents referenced were a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Black man, whose drug conviction was later overturned and the evidence tossed out by the Vermont Supreme Court, and a traffic stop study that determined that “Bennington police stop and search Black motorists at disproportionate rates,” Ernst said.
The town’s release responds that “the town is looking forward and is focused on the work being done consistent with the Town Vision. This includes the formation of a permanent citizen advisory board, one of just a few hundred in the entire nation, that will be tasked with reviewing police complaint investigations. Called the Community Policing Advisory Review Board, this board is now in its second year.”
The Select Board “has also strengthened its working relationship with the Bennington Police Department in recent years,” according to the town’s statement. “The Select Board and community receive a monthly written update from the BPD, and the BPD attends a Select Board meeting quarterly to share information and take questions from the community.”
The statement adds, “In response to the allegation by ACLU staff attorney of ‘an established record of bias and abuse’ ... the town feels obligated to note that there is no such record of bias and abuse.”