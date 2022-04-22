BENNINGTON — The town is moving toward selection of an architectural firm to design redevelopment of 30,000 square feet of space in the historic former Bennington High School building on Main Street.
A request for proposals from firms sets a deadline of April 29 at 2 p.m. and seeks design services “to determine overall project feasibility and schematic design development for the purpose of securing project funding.”
The town already has earmarked some of the $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding Bennington expects to receive to the “Benn Hi” redevelopment project, which will involve community and other partners.
Those include developer Christopher Gilbert, who purchased the vacant former high school in 2020, seeking to create a mixed-use facility; Shires Housing, which proposes to create housing units in the remaining 70,000 square feet of the building; and groups expected to lease and utilize portions of the building.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The RFP notice seeks a firm to determine the project’s overall feasibility and “the scope of work for the rehab and retrofit construction of 30,000 square feet of space within the 100,000 [square foot] former Bennington High School building into a gymnasium, locker rooms, auditorium, senior center facility, offices for non-profits, commercial kitchen and dining room and offices for Meals on Wheels, workshops, and other municipal uses to ascertain projected costs.”
In addition, “a phased design and construction approach is anticipated where the Phase I [of the project] consists of the Senior Center area; Meals on Wheels commercial kitchen; Meals on Wheels dining area; public restrooms; and all supporting office areas for the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.”
The first phase of the rehabilitation construction must be completed by June 30, 2023, according to the RFP, which adds, “Preliminary cost estimates have been obtained by the town and will be supplied to the chosen architectural firm.”
“We have estimated $1.9 million for Benn Hi, first phase,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Friday.
Town officials have said ARPA funding will be used where possible to leverage additional grant or state or federal funding for the several projects the town hopes to undertake the next few years.
According to the RFP posting, “All of the funding sources for this project have not been secured. We anticipate that the project will be funded by the town of Bennington’s ARPA allocation, state and federal grants, and private donations.”
The notice adds, “If the project is deemed feasible (including environmental clearance) by the town, the town expects to extend the contract with the selected architect for the final design development, construction documents, bidding and negotiation, and contract administration/management phase.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
Following the selection of a firm, other deadlines cited in the RFP include completion of pre-development work and cost estimates for the first phase by June 15; completion of final designs by July 29, the start of construction by Aug. 29 and completion of construction by June 30, 2023.
The town’s goal, according to the RFP materials, is to review architect proposals and negotiate a contract with the selected firm for pre-development feasibility and schematic design work, with the intent to contract with the architect for design development and project management through the construction phase.
The selected firm will be asked to provide a primary contact person from the pre-development phase through the completion of all construction phases for the project. The architect must consult with the owner’s representatives in matters “relating to site layout, design, project cost, materials, quality control, change orders, and other issues impacting the cost and quality of construction,” the RFP states.
HOUSING COMPONENT
Partners working with the town, including Shires Housing, “plan to develop approximately 40 senior, affordable, and market-rate multi-family housing units in the balance of the space in the building,” according to information provided with the RPF. “Coordination with the design professionals working with the town’s partner(s) to develop the housing units will be essential.”
Shires officials could not be reached Friday for comment on the housing project timeline.
Gilbert, of Red Hook, N.Y., and Dorset, purchased the vacant school building at 650 Main St. in early 2020 for $146,000. The building was closed in 2004 and had been vacant.
The structure, opened as a school in 1913, is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
A rehabilitation proposal, as outlined by town officials and approved by the Select Board in March, includes a lease with an option to buy the structure from Gilbert.
Town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said the lease/purchase agreement arose out of discussions with Gilbert, who initially asked if the town would be interested in using the high school gymnasium or other areas of the school.
The town later began leasing space for recreation programs run by Bennington Recreation Center and for Senior Center programs, and found that the building provided significantly more space for the programming than the Recreation Center or the Pleasant Street Senior Center, officials said.
If the town does acquire the building, officials said the current senior center building would be transferred to Gilbert as part of the agreement.