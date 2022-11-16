BENNINGTON — The Vermont National Guard’s planned $17 million Readiness Center won swift, unanimous approval Tuesday from the Bennington Development Review Board.
The vote came after Maj. Keith Schnell, representing the Guard, highlighted some key details of the 38,000-square-foot facility — to be constructed on a 22.9-acre town-owned parcel on Bowen Road.
In a property swap, the town will provide the building site in exchange for acquisition of the existing armory on Franklin Lane once the new center is completed.
The current armory, which opened in 1924 and is in the center of the downtown, has been well-maintained by the Guard and undergone recent renovation work. It has been eyed by the town for various uses, such as additional town office space.
MORE ROOM
Schnell said after the DRB meeting that he expects construction bids will be sought in the spring for the federally funded project.
Guard personnel with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Calvary Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), now based at the 17,000-square-foot armory, will have considerably more elbow room — and space for auto parking, and large vehicle and equipment storage outside the new center, Schnell said.
Plans for the center filed with the town show that the structure and an outbuilding will take up about 5 acres of the Bowen Road parcel.
Schnell said the old armory was constructed on its .8-acre parcel in an era when fewer Guard members had vehicles and most were from the Bennington area.
Today, the local Guard unit has members from around the region who drive to the current site, which is in the downtown with limited parking.
There are three staff members deployed at the armory and a total of 93 members in the unit.
Schnell said the new center was designed to be an attractive building and also energy efficient. He said it will be all-electric, with a heat pump system, but also will have an underground propane tank to supply fuel for a kitchen range and provide backup heating during a power outage.
Recent upgrades to the current armory on Franklin Lane include renovations to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and environmental remediation to address lead dust in the building, because of a former shooting range in the basement that was removed in 1999.
The building has two stories and a full basement, and is 126 feet by 65 feet in size.