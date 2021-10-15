BENNINGTON — Town officials have made some progress in dealing with a former business structure gutted by a fire in May, as well as a house on Gage Street that was slapped with a zoning violation notice and order prohibiting its use as a dwelling.
Concerning the former CTC Vermont Photo Lab building at 254 Benmont Ave., Building Inspector and Health Officer Paul Dansereau said testing of the burned-out structure for hazardous chemicals found the contaminants present were “below levels that would require federal EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] and/or state of Vermont DEC [Department of Environmental Conservation] responses.”
Testing was done for the town by environmental consultant Paul Miller, who Dansereau said is now coordinating with the town and legal counsel “to determine the next actions required.”
Bennington Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said Friday that, while the tests showed a low level of contaminants related to the film processes, that also means neither the EPA nor DEC will become involved in addressing the gutted structure.
He said the town is seeking to have the building taken down or otherwise addressed, but the corporate entity that owned it is defunct.
The operator of the former business was Bruce Laumeister, who has not responded to town inquiries about the property, Monks said.
CTC Vermont Photo Lab was no longer in business when the building burned in May in a fire that investigators determined required “human involvement,” whether purposefully or accidental, and apparently started on an outside wall of the building.
TAXES OWED
In response to questions from members of the public, the town posted a notice last month that stated in part, “The owner on record is the now-defunct CTC Corp. and well over $120,000 in back taxes is owed to the town on the property.”
The notice added, “The building is no longer structurally sound and structural conditions continue to degrade due to weather conditions. The town Code and Enforcement Department has officially placarded the building as an Unsafe Structure in accordance with Article 6 — Housing, Building, and Life Safety Ordinance, and the town has taken steps to secure entrances and openings to help safeguard the neighborhood.”
Monks said this week that the town is considering its options for addressing the structure, adding that demolition could prove costly.
VIOLATION ORDERS
Concerning the house at 957 Gage St., Dansereau inspected the building in late September and issued a violation notice and unfit-for-habitation order Oct. 1.
In addition to the building code, health and fire safety violations reported by the inspector, the house had been the scene of at least two drug overdose deaths this year, officials said.
Bennington Police requested an inspection of the building.
A complicating factor has been that the property was foreclosed upon over the summer by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which acted as a lender and now is the owner of record.
The town’s violation notice was sent to department Secretary Denis McDonough at a VA office in Tennessee.
Monks said Friday that town counsel Merrill Bent has been in communication with the federal department about the house, which town officials have said they want to see secured against entry except to address the violations, or possibly resold to a new local owner by the VA.
Bent could not be reached Friday for further comment.
The foreclosure itself was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a ban on foreclosures, Monks has said. The foreclosure was allowed only after it was approved by a judge.
Town communications coordinator Jonah Spivak said in an email on Friday, “Unfortunately these are complicated situations, and we share the frustration of our residents at the slow pace. Our Code Enforcement team at the town is staying on top of these issues and we are keeping them moving forward.”
He added, “Meanwhile, we are committed to keeping the community informed of progress, and we appreciate all the feedback from community members who have reached out to us with their concerns."