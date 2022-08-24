MANCHESTER — For several years, the town’s program at Applejack Stadium has been building toward something big. The stadium, with its much-acclaimed carpet of natural grass, 1877 wooden grandstand and panoramic mountain views, has hosted scrimmages and occasional regular-season games for NCAA Division I and Division III programs each fall.
But next month brings the stadium’s coming out party: a tournament featuring one of the best women's Division III teams in the country and a successful Southern California program, as well as teams from Williams College and Castleton University, both featuring local players. The Manchester Women's College Cup is set for Sept. 10 to 11.
Williams and Castleton will make the short drive to Applejack and face teams from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — an NCAA regional finalist last season — and Claremont-Scripps-Mudd, a program representing three small colleges in Claremont, Calif.
A local host committee has been established to help plan the event, which is expected to provide a significant economic boost to Manchester and its surrounding region.
Former Town Manager John O’Keefe — who will be finishing his first week on the job as an associate athletic director at Williams when the games kick off — is the tournament director.
"The Manchester Women's College Cup will feature some of the best soccer teams from New England, as well as California,” O'Keefe said in an announcement. “We are very excited to host this high caliber women’s college soccer at Applejack Stadium this September.”
Some of the faces will be familiar to local fans — none more than Tess Belnap of Arlington, who is entering her senior season. She and her returning teammates are hoping to build on a successful 2022 spring season and return the Ephs to the form that made them an annual Division III contender.
Belnap, who led Arlington to back-to-back girls Division IV state titles, graduated early from Arlington Memorial High School and enrolled at Williams after winning the Gatorade Player of the Year award for 2018-19. She’s the school’s all-time leading scorer.
"It is really special for me to start off the season so close to home," Belnap said. "That field means a lot to me and my collegiate career for sure ... when I get there, it will hit me that it's my last time."
Castleton has several players with local connections: forward Jordan Mattison (Mount Anthony Union High School), midfielder Ada Perry (Burr and Burton Academy), defender C.C. Allembert (Brattleboro Union High School) and defender Ashlee Meczywor (Hoosac Valley High School, Adams, Mass.)
Another familiar face is Castleton coach Chris Chapdelaine, who also serves as general manager for the Vermont Fusion’s Women's Premier Soccer League developmental squad. He’ll have his hands full: MIT has been to six consecutive NCAA tournaments, won 22 games last season and brings back most of its considerable offensive firepower.
“We look forward to playing some of the best teams in the country while playing at one of the top facilities,” Chapdelaine said of the challenge. “The field, history and viewing environment of Applejack Stadium are one of a kind, and we are very excited to play in the cup.”
Williams, which won three national championships in a four-year span between 2015 and 2018, and was eliminated on penalty kicks in the 2019 regional final, took a step back in 2021, going 6-8-1. But the Ephs return an experienced roster, including seven seniors, and a first-year class of five whom coach Sarah Raymond expects will contribute right away.
A turnaround might be as simple as putting more shots in the other team’s net. Six of the Ephs’ eight losses last season were by a score of 1-0, and none were by more than one goal. Defense wasn’t the problem, either: The most goals Williams let up in a game was two, and that only happened twice.
Belnap is confident that things can turn around quickly. "I think last season was crazy for every single team," she said. "We weren't losing games by a mile, and we were competing and playing with everyone we went up against. I do think we have a good team."
“We love playing at Applejack as the outstanding playing surface allows for a high level of play and the atmosphere of the stadium with the supportive crowd makes for a wonderful experience for our players," Raymond added. "Having the opportunity to play an out-of-region quality team like CMS is a treat for our players.”
MIT is ranked No. 6 in a Women's Division III preseason coaches' poll and returns much of a roster that fell just one win short of the Final Four last season. The Engineers bring back their top eight scorers, accounting for 59 of their 71 goals last season.
“Applejack Stadium is an amazing facility that I have been lucky enough to experience in the past, and I jumped at the chance to bring MIT Women's Soccer to compete with some high-level NCAA DIII teams at this stadium this fall,” coach Martin Desmarais said. “The team is also excited to spend some time in Manchester as part of this exciting weekend experience — the town has been very welcoming so far.”
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps might sound like a law firm, but in reality it’s an athletic program with a long pedigree of success. The program represents three small colleges — Claremont McKenna, Mudd and Scripps — all located in Claremont, about halfway between Los Angeles and San Bernardino. The Athenas reached the NCAA round of 16 in 2019.
Their new coach, David Nolan, succeeds Jen Clark, who was previously associate coach at Castleton and an assistant at Middlebury.
“I’m excited to get started in my first year with the program. No better way than to compete against some of the top programs in the nation,” said Nolan. “We are excited to be invited to Manchester for this tournament. Playing against top quality programs is what we want. The opportunity to challenge ourselves and do it in a beautiful environment like Vermont is something the coaches and players are all looking forward to.”