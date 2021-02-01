BENNINGTON — In Bennington County, where 6 percent of students in grades 6-8 use marijuana frequently, Glauke Cooijmans is working to provide youth with education and coping skills.
“I really like the fine line between mental health treatment and prevention. That’s what I’m able to do here at this school,” said Cooijmans, the prevention coordinator at Mount Anthony Union Middle School. “Substance abuse is strongly related to mental health problems, it’s all intertwined. I think it’s a great opportunity to start addressing these issues at a young age which I’m able to do here.”
Her efforts have been recognized by The Alliance for Community Transformations, which chose her to receive their 2021 Member of the Year award, noting her “outstanding commitment to our mission of supporting healthy youth.” ACT is a community-based coalition that was developed in 1995 following the completion of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s community-wide needs assessment.
Cooijmans has a master’s degree in health sciences from Maastricht University and worked as a health care psychologist in her native Holland before moving to the U.S. with her husband and children 13 years ago. In the Netherlands, Cooijmans focused on cognitive behavioral therapy as well as solution-focused therapy.
“I focused on how you can change thoughts and behaviors to improve how someone is feeling,” said Cooijmans.
She and her family moved to Vermont in the summer of 2019, and Cooijmans began working at MAUMS that fall.
“I was so excited that I was able to find a position in SVSU that combines my health education background and my mental health background in a [school setting],” said Cooijmans.
Cooijmans teaches the substance use prevention curriculum, addresses youth mental health, and co-facilitates the MAUMS Youth Leadership Group with ACT Director Dare Chammings.
Every year the ACT/MAUMS Youth Leadership Group recruits 10 to 15 seventh- and eighth-graders who would like to make a difference. The students pick several topics that they think are important to address in their community. The topics come from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which provides county-wide data regarding the biggest risk factors in different areas.
This year the students chose to focus on substance abuse prevention and suicide prevention. According to the 2019 Vermont Youth Risk Behavior Survey, in Bennington County alone 18 percent of students from grades 6-8 “ever seriously thought about killing themselves.”
Data released by the Vermont Department of Health in 2019 showed suicide rates in Bennington County were the third highest in the state behind Caledonia and Windham counties, with 21.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000.
Cooijmans teaches substance abuse prevention curriculums to all seventh- and eighth-graders and hopes to implement it into the sixth-grade curriculum this year. She says the program is “fun and interactive” with videos and skits regarding how to deal with peer pressure.
She is charged with networking with the core teachers to get them to donate time to her from the core lessons. This is hard this year with COVID and remote learning.
“During COVID it takes a lot of effort to get all these things happening. Working with teachers is extra difficult because they are already so busy. They’re always very cooperative but you don’t want to burden them,” she said.
When students at MAUMS violate school rules in regards to substance use, Cooijmans is in charge of early intervention and provides the students with lessons on health-related behaviors.
“I hope to provide coping skills. How do you deal with difficult situations in life? How are you actually reaching out to someone if things are tough versus resorting to alcohol or marijuana? I’m teaching them that it’s okay to say no,” Cooijmans said.
She says that receiving the ACT award means a lot to her.
“I appreciate it because this year’s been particularly tough but also very rewarding at the same time,” said Cooijmans.
“Glauke has worked tirelessly to keep our youth connected to our school-based prevention efforts during these challenging times,” Chammings said in a release. “Her dedication to the health and wellness of our youth makes Glauke an asset to our organization and school community.”