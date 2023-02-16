MANCHESTER -- In my relatively short stint as a reporter, I have already met a great deal of interesting and important people. But it would be hard for me to say that any one person was more impactful than Nathaniel Boone.
Since it was first recognized in 2017, February 17 is now a particularly special day in Vermont’s Black History Month. It’s Nathaniel Boone Day. Yesterday, I got to learn first-hand what that means.
I feel very fortunate to have been able to meet Boone for several reasons. I’ve regretted not finding a way to meet another Marine Corps legend from Southwest Vermont, Gedeon LaCroix, since he passed away at 99 last month. It brought back memories of not seeing my grandfather, a World War II veteran and POW, for several years before he passed away in 2016.
There is nothing like hearing the stories of men and women from their era straight from their own mouths. They are conduits to our past that is so important to understand. For someone in my business, especially, nothing getting lost in translation is invaluable.
Boone’s place in history, as a Montford Point Marine, is an exceptional one. I am lucky enough to know Arlington’s Don Keelan, who is simply the guy to know if you’re looking for a Marine in Southern Vermont. The first thing I noticed about Boone when Keelan introduced me in the living room of his Winhall home was a giant, welcoming smile. The second was a firm handshake from the 96-year-old.
Keelan had let me know ahead of time that Boone is now suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. He and Boone’s wife of 66 years, Harriet, helped answer my questions about his time at Montford Point and beyond.
For those who don’t know, Montford Point (since renamed Camp Johnson in 1974) is a satellite camp of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. In a still very segregated United States, this was where the Marine Corps trained its first Black Marines from 1942 to 1949.
Boone enlisted in 1946 and was trained at Montford Point before becoming a radar technician. He had always aspired to go to college, but after the death of his father while he was still in high school, the military seemed like the only way to make that happen.
In November of 2011, President Obama signed Public Law 112-59, that states the almost 20,000 Black Marines that were trained at Montford Point are to be recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest expression of national appreciation. Many have been awarded posthumously, but Boone was able to be in Washington to receive his in 2012.
Having been a Marine myself, I can say that Marine Corps recruit training at Parris Island in 2006 was no picnic, but even I am only left to imagine what boot camp was like for a Black man almost 70 years ago at the snake-infested Montford Point. As was generally the case in the 1940s, facilities and equipment afforded to Blacks at the time was significantly inferior.
It’s no secret that African Americans were not welcome in the same workplace as whites at this time. Paradoxically, as we battled Nazi Germany, the military was no exception. I was previously aware of this, but what I didn’t know until yesterday was the particularly shameful response from the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major General Thomas Holcomb, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt directed the armed forces to integrate in 1941.
“If it were a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes," Holcomb infamously said at a meeting of top naval and Marine Corps minds, "I would rather have the whites."
I was taken aback, not so much that this was the prevailing attitude at that time, but that the top officer in the entire Marine Corps felt comfortable saying this just 82 years ago. All I could think to myself was, “This wasn’t that long ago.”
In talking to Boone, though, you’d never know everything that he went through. His good nature seems to be part of what drew his wife Harriet to him when they met at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, shortly after he separated from the Marines in 1948.
“He stood out because he was different, and he was an athlete, and he had a personality that everybody wanted to get to know,” she said. “He was Mr. Man on Campus.”
Harriet, who grew up in Weston, Mass., said she’d never actually met a black person before Nate. He was just one of just a handful of Black students on campus.
After graduating from Bates, Boone went on to get his law degree from Boston University, where he practiced in his home state of New Jersey for 30 years. During that time, the Boones vacationed in Vermont. It was while recounting that, Harriet noted another disturbing detail. When they came up to vacation in the area as late as 1957, there were still hotels that didn’t welcome them as an interracial couple.
“I still run into little things here and there,” Boone told me. “But I do think things have gotten better.”
Boone is a very humble man. Keelan, who has known him since they both volunteered together at Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home in 1988, assures me that has always been the case. It’s remarkable considering what he’s contributed to the country and our armed forces.
The Montford Point Marines are comparable to the Tuskegee Airmen or Jackie Robinson. When I told him so, he downplayed it, but I can only hope he knows how important he, and those he served with, are for breaking the Marine Corps’ color barrier.
I am grateful I didn’t miss out on the chance to meet this living legend – that I was able to make this direct connection to our past. I hope you all might be so lucky.
Happy Nathaniel Boone Day.