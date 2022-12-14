BENNINGTON — Drug overdoses claimed the lives of 107,622 Americans in 2021, and the Biden administration has set its sights on the class of drugs responsible for 75 percent of those deaths: opioids.
The White House’s new National Drug Control Strategy, which places emphasis on saving as many lives as possible and getting more effective and accessible care to those affected by the opioid crisis, has been in effect since April. The latest development to emerge from the initiative is a national database tracking nonfatal opioid overdoses and related metrics.
“Before today, the best available data at our disposal was the number of Americans dying from an overdose, which was too late to help save a life,” Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, said last Thursday.
Gathering data like this is just one small piece of a much larger puzzle of the opioid epidemic. One such statistic from the Vermont Department of Health is that 63 percent of those who died of opioid overdose in Vermont in 2020 had at least one other opioid-related interaction with emergency medical services in the past five years.
Figures like this can inform better practices down the road, say Vermont policymakers, who are on board with the national goal of saving as many lives as possible, as soon as possible.
Closer to home in Bennington, one advocate on the frontlines of addiction and recovery says much more is needed.
“We need to look at this problem another way. We have been trying the same approach for years,” said Margae Diamond, executive director of Bennington’s Turning Point Recovery Center. “The time has come for radical compassion.”
Radical compassion — which can be described as empathy directed toward others, without limits — is one of the newer measures authorities and medical care providers are taking to help those facing addiction to opioids.
Several bullet points on the Vermont Department of Health website are notable in that they are realistic and accept the existence of a substance use problem. Rather than exclusively promoting more conventional treatment like rehab, the department is offering “low-barrier harm reduction strategies” for safer use, in line with federal guidance to save more lives in the immediate future.
Some of these strategies are simply offering those who use opioids safer options, like syringe service programs. The Health Department lists almost a dozen statewide options for obtaining free, clean syringes and fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that was responsible for 88 percent of overdose deaths nationwide last year.
One department recommendation is to “avoid using alone,” and for people to notify friends or family when they’ll be using. If that option is unpalatable, potential users can call Never Use Alone, a national hotline staffed by volunteer operators for the express purpose of prevention, detection and, if necessary, crisis response for drug users that are alone.
The brief description of the organization on Never Use Alone’s website ends with the motto: “No stigma. Just love!”
Stigma is a word that comes up a lot in discussing the battle against opioids. Diamond identifies it as one of the primary barriers to people seeking treatment.
“It’s not so much the punishment aspect, or the fear of it,” Diamond said. “It’s the stigma. [People] don’t feel like they’ll be treated nicely, or with kindness or respect. That keeps a lot of people from getting the help they need.”
The Department of Health is doing its part to reduce the stigma associated with drug use by encouraging open discussion about it, and outside-the-box solutions to prevent deaths from overdose.
“I very much value this work,” said Stephanie Busch, injury prevention manager at the Health Department, who is also a volunteer advanced EMT. “The more we can raise awareness around resources that are available, and reduce stigma … it’s incredibly important.”
Working as an EMT, Busch can speak to another element of EMS teams doing more to save lives, namely with the drug naloxone, which is most commonly sold under the brand name Narcan. Naloxone rapidly reduces or reverses the effects of opioid overdose and can restore normal breathing quickly, with no adverse after effects.
In August 2020, Vermont started the EMS Naloxone Leave Behind Program.
“When emergency medical services are engaging with clients, or out in the community … if we see our patients, or people around them, may be at risk of an overdose, or may be in position to help in an overdose, we empower our EMS providers to give our Leave Behind kit,” Busch said.
The Leave Behind kits include the Narcan spray (administered nasally), wallet cards with instructions and additional resources. The EMTs also explain what an overdose looks like, how to respond and show how to use Narcan to those they offer the kit to while on scene, Busch said.
Diamond provided an example of a recent experience at an undisclosed Bennington location where Narcan supplies and training paid immediate dividends by saving a life.
“We were renewing their supply of Narcan and giving training to the staff. Not even 30 minutes after we left, someone OD’d, and they were able to save them,” Diamond said. “The confidence that training gave them, for when the adrenaline is rushing, and it’s do or die, very easily might have been the difference.”