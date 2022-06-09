BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation announced its third Thursday Night Live event featuring Planet Kniffen on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Merchants Park on the Thomson Family Stage. The address is 119 North Street. The rain location is Mission City Church and that call will be made by 2 p.m. on the day of the performance. This event is free and open to the public.
Local vendors will be on hand with food, crafts, and more starting at 3:30 p.m., along with buskers. Gift baskets from downtown businesses will be raffled off at the end of the performance. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.
Planet Kniffen, an eclectic, forward-thinking jazz ensemble, showcases the work of drummer and bandleader Darryl Kniffen. The band released its debut effort, Dreamland, in 2018, an album that showcased their cross-pollinated blend of post-bop and electric fusion. Planet Kniffen’s heavy grooves, soaring melodies, and dreamy soundscapes make for a wonderfully rich musical experience.
Kniffen, a native of upstate New York, studied at Crane School of Music before embarking on a freelance and teaching career. In addition to leading his own jazz group, he has performed with, among others, Emmy Award-winning guitarist and composer Freddi Schehadi, Chilean vocalist Natalia Bernal, pianist/composer Eugene Uman, and SNL saxophonist Alex Foster. When not performing, Kniffen continues his work in music education and currently teaches at Stoneman Elementary School in Pittsburg, California.
Thursday Night Live is made possible by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via a crowd-funding campaign using Patronicity with $10,000, as well as our amazing sponsors: Williams Financial LLC, Casella Waste Systems, Michael Keane/Edie Sawitsky, The Bank of Bennington, Hemmings Motor News, Hoffman Real Estate, The Town of Bennington, and Alliance for Community Transformations.