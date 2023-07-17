BENNINGTON — A Bennington judge is allowing three prominent gun violence prevention organizations to join in opposing a motion to dismiss the large capacity magazine case against Max Misch, which could have constitutional and U.S. Supreme Court ramifications.
The case against Misch, a white nationalist, centers around his alleged illegal purchase and possession of two 30-round, large-capacity ammunition magazines from a New Hampshire retailer in December 2018. Vermont law 13 V.S.A. 4021 bans the manufacture, possession, or purchase of any large capacity ammunition-feeding device not already owned before April 2018.
The case has been making its way through both the local Bennington court system and the Vermont Supreme Court for the past five years. The Vermont Supreme Court, after a March 2019 motion to dismiss was rejected, took up an appeal several months later. The Vermont Supreme Court rejected the appeal in early 2021, upholding the lower court’s decision on the validity of the law.
A new motion to dismiss the two charges was then filed later that same year by defense lawyers after the United States Supreme Court threw out a New York State law, commonly known as the “Bruen” decision,” that solidified the constitutional right of firearm use in self-protection.
In the latest motion to dismiss, attorneys for Misch argued that prosecutors cannot make a valid case against Misch because the charged conduct constitutes “mere possession of protected arms for self-defense” and is “lawful under the United States Constitution.”
Lawyers charge the Vermont law now violates the Constitution, and the charges should be dismissed.
“Binding United States Supreme Court precedent establishes that it is a fundamental right for an individual to keep arms for self-defense in the home,” the motion to dismiss concludes in its final paragraph. “This controlling jurisprudence requires the court to conclude that Vermont’s sweeping statutory ban of standard-capacity magazines violates the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. This statute criminalizes the exercise of a fundamental right and is invalid.”
The three national organizations — the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, March for Our Lives, and the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence — filed a motion in June to appear as Amici Curiae or friend of the court, to support the State’s opposition to dismissal of the charges.
“We felt it was good to step in here and file a brief in support of this type of common-sense law that the evidence shows saves lives,” said William Clark, a Vermont attorney representing Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. “The Vermont law is supported by the history of firearms regulation in this country.”
Clark believes Vermont’s ban on large-capacity magazines is consistent with the text and history of firearms regulation in both the United States and Vermont.
“These common-sense measures can coexist alongside Second Amendment rights and are completely consistent with not only text in history, but are also evidence-based and supported by social science research,” Clark said. “As you know, large-capacity magazines allow shooters to kill more people and pose a major risk to public safety. You don’t have that moment to reload in a mass shooting situation when someone is equipped with a magazine holding 10, 20, or 50 rounds. We believe that setting a cap on magazines that still allows someone to shoot multiple bullets but prevents a crazy number from being fired at a time. Vermont’s law is a common-sense number that the Legislature came to, and we believe it’s completely consistent with the regulations of dangerous and unusual firearms that we’ve seen throughout the history of this country.”
Last Friday, Bennington Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady agreed that the three organizations have standing, allowing the motion and filing to become part of the case.
All three of the gun violence groups have the same mission — to pass gun legislation, policies, and education on the local and national level to help end gun violence. Giffords Law Center is named after Gabby Giffords, a House Representative who was shot in 2011 in Arizona. Jim Brady, who lends his name to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, was shot during an attempted assassination of Ronald Regan in 1981. March For Our Lives is a student-led organization that grew out of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting and its aftermath in 2018.
No decision has yet been reached on the latest motion to dismiss. If the judge rejects the motion, it will most likely arrive once again at the Vermont Supreme Court, with the possibility of reaching the U.S. Supreme Court if further declined.
”Vermont’s restriction on so-called large-capacity magazines is constitutional under the Second Amendment standard of Bruen, and I will continue to defend it,” said Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, when reached by the Banner for comment.
The Banner reached out to Misch’s lead defense attorney, Rebecca Turner, but received no response by press time.
Misch is facing a one-year sentence if found guilty of the misdemeanor offense. He is out on conditions as he awaits the resolution.
“People talk about Vermont, particularly gun-rights folks,” Clark said. “They like to say, ‘Oh, Vermont’s never regulated firearms and that the state is never going to have gun violence visited upon us.’ Well, both those facts are not true. First, Vermont has regulated firearms for a long time. One of the laws we cite is the 1923 law that regulated magazine sizes. And second, no state in this country is safe right now. Gun violence strikes everywhere. It is an epidemic in this country. Vermont’s exceptionalism is not going to stop us from having that happen. I sleep better at night knowing that the state is taking real responsibility to address this epidemic. We want to support that.”