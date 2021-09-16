HOOSICK, N.Y. — Two Hoosick residents were arrested and charged after a police search yielded nearly 800 bags of heroin, along with other drug paraphernalia.
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office searched the home at 42 Scott St. in the town of Hoosick, the result of a nearly three-month investigation into anonymous complaints of drug activity.
Jacen E. Blair, 43, and Rebecca L. Gorman, 30, were arrested and each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
In the end, the search warrant yielded about 800 bags of heroin, more than 50 grams of crack cocaine, a large amount of money and drug paraphernalia used for cooking/packaging cocaine.
Blair and Gorman were arraigned in Brunswick Town Court in front of Judge Terry Buchanan and released on their own recognizance; they were scheduled to appear in court at a later date.