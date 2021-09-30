BENNINGTON — A weekend of events will celebrate the emergence of new downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and the survival of established ones that have persevered and expanded.
“Bennington’s downtown has not only survived the pandemic, it is flourishing and growing, as 12 new businesses have recently opened with several more coming soon,” said Better Bennington Corp. interim Executive Director Michael McDonough.
He said the downtown improvement organization has organized a three-day event Oct. 7 to 9 to celebrate these successes, which also include the opening of two new downtown parks.
The schedule includes music, dining and shopping specials. There will be tours of the former Bennington High School, the transformed Recreation Center, which is now the Community Center, on Gage Street, and the Bennington Sports Center on School Street, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Referring to the downtown’s new vibrancy, McDonough stated, “The BBC is encouraging the whole of Bennington to participate in this Downtown Open House to welcome our exciting new businesses and to celebrate our existing businesses who have come through COVID with new strength. A new vitality has taken hold in Bennington’s downtown.”
The goal, he said, is to bring area residents downtown to see the continuing transformation involving new stores and eateries at the Putnam Block, as well as the new location there for the Bennington Bookshop, Vermont’s oldest locally owned bookstore.
Begins Thursday
Beyond the historic Putnam Block buildings, McDonough said the downtown now features two hip new clothing stores, the W Collective and The Wooking Glass, plus Fuel Up, Nix Nax, Great Fields Pet Supply, the Hair Cafe, Main Street Antiques, the Village Garage Distillery, 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen, and Farm Road Brewing.
Among established businesses featured are Jay’s Art Supplies, Gift Garden, Hawkins House, Gamers Grotto, and Bennington Sports and Graphics, which is under new management.
Thursday evening will be Dining Out Night, with several downtown restaurants featuring specials. Friday will feature music at Merchants Park, with Moose Crossing playing an eclectic mix of musical styles from 6 to 8 p.m.
Visitors could also win $100 in Downtown Dollars by visiting new and established businesses. They can sign up for punch cards, get three punches and then bring them on Saturday to the BBC at the Putnam Square Visitor Center at the corner of Main and South streets in the Putnam Block from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The Fall Open House is a wonderful opportunity for our local community and people visiting Bennington during the holiday weekend to discover the new and existing businesses of downtown,” said Sarah Krinsky, of the BBC economic development committee, and co-owner of the W Collective. “As a new business owner, this is an exciting time of year as we welcome fall foliage and look forward to the busy season ahead. We are delighted to be a part of the downtown business community.”