BENNINGTON — Three individuals arrested during a brazen theft of several power tools at Home Depot that resulted in an off-duty Bennington Police officer being dragged by a car for several seconds as he tried to stop the robbery were arraigned Monday on several felony counts, including aggravated assault on a police officer, impeding a public officer, and retail theft.
Jonathan Sprowson, 26, Haley Smith, 30, and Rebecca Luczynski, 39, all from North Adams, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty via video on all charges at their arraignment in front of Rutland Judge Cortland Corsones.
Corsones ordered both Sprowson and Luczynski held on a $10,000 surety bond. He released Smith on her own recognizance. All defendants were given several conditions of release, including not entering the Home Depot in Bennington.
According to police affidavits, on Sept. 30 at 11:18 a.m., an off-duty police officer was heading to the self-checkout aisle inside the Home Depot on North Bennington Road when he witnessed store personnel trying to stop an individual, later identified as Sprowson, from taking several items out of the store without paying.
The officer, Corey Kingston, told investigators that Sprowson — while Kingston was confronting him — attempted to jump into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle. Kingston tried to grab Sprowson’s arm in an attempt to remove him from the vehicle. The car began to slowly move forward as Kingston still fought with Sprowson, and identified himself as a police officer to the driver of the vehicle, Luczynski. She did not stop the car as both Sprowson and Smith yelled for her to continue driving.
The car finally came to rest across the parking lot from where the incident started.
Police recovered several stolen items in the car’s trunk, including power drills, saws, a fan, trimmers, sweatshirts, and several saw blades. All three defendants face three separate felony charges. Prosecutors added a fourth charge of reckless or gross negligent vehicle operation, a felony, for Luczynski.
Sprowson and Smith face a maximum of 18 years behind bars on the three counts if convicted. Luczynski faces the same, plus an additional two years for the reckless operation charges. It was unclear whether Sprowson or Smith was still in Vermont custody as of press time.