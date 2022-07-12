BENNINGTON — Bennington Free Library is full this summer of “An Ocean of Possibilities.” The library will host reading events throughout the summer for babies and toddlers, middle school children, and tweens and teens.
On a recent 80 degree Thursday afternoon, children of all ages — preschool through middle school — flocked to the library and dove head-first into a sea of interactive activities, games, and books.
Kody Stauffer, 4, came to the library with his dad, Matthew. When asked what his favorite thing about the library is, Kody immediately answers, “Play!”
“He actually calls it the toy store sometimes,” said Matthew. “It’s different from a lot of libraries. It’s a little more interactive ... there’s lots of toys and stuff for kids to do at stations. And a lot of libraries I’ve been at are just books, mainly, and they want you to be quiet. It doesn’t seem like you have to [be quiet here].”
Standing nearby, Linda Donigan, Children’s Librarian, calls back “We don’t want you to be quiet!”
The Children’s Room is bustling and brimming with kids on a mission — playing fishing games and stitching in an inflatable raft, working together to finish puzzles, drawing, and exploring sensory activities with shells and ocean-themed stuffed animals.
Even with all the activity nearby, Annabella Benjamin, a sixth grade student, sits in quietude, immersed in a book.
“This is a free and open place. We show them what’s possible and they take what they need,” said Donigan.
“Kids tend to bounce from one thing to the next, but if they come enough, then all the possibilities are open to them in this room – whether it’s art, STEM, computers, play or manipulatives. We want to offer a range. It’s important to develop the whole child.”
Jennifer Lind, a special education teacher, who formerly taught at Molly Stark said, “We had kids that would come in that had no idea what a book is.”
“I’m kind of disappointed that the other libraries aren’t doing anything,” she added.
Lind had high praise for Bennington Free Library, “I love the activities.” She makes a trip to the library with her daughters Kathryn, 8, and Charlotte, 6, on a weekly basis.
She said what she loves most about the library are the “new books!” She’s particularly excited about a book called “Scary Stories for Young Foxes.” Donigan, overhearing, checked right away to make sure they carried the book – they do and it’s currently checked out, Donigan said.
When children sign up for the program, they receive a Reading Record and stickers to mark every time they read for 10 minutes. When the record is full, they can redeem it for a book. The program will also offer craft-making events, movies, story-times, a dance party and other prizes for children.
A full list of events can be found on the Bennington Free Library’s website at https://benningtonfreelibrary.org/oceans-of-possibilities-summer-reading/.