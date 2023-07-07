PAWLET — In recent months, Daniel Banyai and his counsel have been tight-lipped when asked for comment regarding his legal battle with the Town of Pawlet that has dragged on for almost four years. Two posts to a social media account under the name “Daniel S Banyai” on Thursday gave a glimpse into his perspective.
The Facebook account, established in February of 2021, has over 5,000 followers. However, the only two public posts from the account were both made on Thursday.
One of the posts to Banyai’s Facebook page says:
“911 Emergency. Friends & Family the Judge Signed the arrest warrant for my arrest for building the school building with a valid permit and ‘Judge’ voiding the permit. Because I didn’t ‘Demolish’ the permitted building ‘school’ I am going to jail. Please stand with me. This needs to be protested civilly. The town and state will arrive after I am incarcerated to level the property. Stand with me; our constitutional rights and freedoms. I will go to jail for all the violations to our constitutional rights.”
Shortly after, a second post appeared with several images and the message, “Valid permit gets your [sic] an arrest warrant.” Two of the images were of the document directing his arrest, and a third was of an application for a zoning permit from the Town of Pawlet, approved June 4, 2018 and signed by then- Zoning Administrator Eric Mach.
Though attorney for the Town of Pawlet, Merrill Bent, declined to comment on the matter, she did direct the Journal to two court documents that explain why the permit from Banyai’s post is null and void – a July 26, 2018 letter to Banyai from the Town’s previous representation, Geglowski and Thrasher, as well as the March 5, 2021 ruling from Vermont Superior Environmental Judge Thomas Durkin, for which Banyai now is now in contempt.
The latter includes a maelstrom of procedural steps that culminated in the 2021 decision, in which Durkin cited in his findings of facts that Banyai’s permit was invalid. This is because the zoning administrator did not have jurisdiction at that time to grant the permit to Banyai, because neighbors had already brought an appeal of a previous decision – which would have granted Banyai a “variance” that allowed him to build on his property – before the Vermont Environmental Court.
It should also be noted that while Banyai mentions not demolishing the “school” building, there were actually over 20 unpermitted structures Banyai ordered to remove from his 30-acre property.
Banyai’s Facebook posts came shortly after Durkin granted a motion from the Town of Pawlet that directs local law enforcement agencies to imprison Banyai as a “coercive remedy” to his defiance of the court order from over two years ago.
“...Any sheriff or constable in this state is directed to arrest Daniel Banyai, and remit him to the custody of the Commissioner of Corrections, to be thereafter confined until he or the Town causes the subject property to be brought into compliance with the March 5, 2021 Order...” the legal document from the court, signed by Durkin, says.
The writ of mittimus for Banyai’s arrest is to be served within 60 days. Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermont State Police have not been able to comment on a timetable for his arrest, or if they expect Banyai to turn himself in.
Durkin’s ruling on the Town’s motion also ensured that Banyai’s fines of $100,600 – incurred at a rate of $200 per day since the decision was affirmed in Vermont Supreme Court on Jan. 14, 2022 – would not be purged, and that the Town would be permitted to enter his property to bring it into compliance.
The case officially dates all the way back to September of 2019, when the Town took legal action against Banyai. In over two years since the Durkin ruled against him, there have been many delays and Banyai has resisted multiple site inspections meant to verify compliance with the court’s orders.
Banyai was found in contempt of the March 5, 2021 order on February 8, 2023. The court attempted to avoid the more extreme step of arresting Banyai, and extended the possibility of purging the $100,600 in fines as a tactic to encourage Banyai’s compliance, but to no avail.
Multiple voice messages for both Banyai and his attorney, Robert Kaplan, as well as a written message to the Banyai Facebook page, were not returned by press time.