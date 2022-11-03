BENNINGTON — They showed up by the dozens — town staff, police officers, VFW members, and community members — all giving their time and effort on a stunning November morning to right a cowardly act of vandalism.
Village Cemetery on Morgan Street, in the heart of Bennington, carries inside its hallowed grounds the remains and markers of the people and the history of Bennington dating back before the American Revolution. Over 200 of those historical markers were damaged last week when an unknown person or group of people entered the cemetery and overturned or damaged dozens of gravestones in an act of vandalism that shook the town.
“I didn’t expect to have such an emotional response coming here this morning,” said Sarah Chammings, a Bennington resident who volunteered her time Thursday morning to help repair some of the extensive damage. “It’s really heavy being here knowing something went so wrong in someone’s life that they thought it was OK to do something like this. I love my community, and I wanted to show up for this.
“Look at all the history surrounding us here,” she said. “I see all these familiar names. It means something.”
Chammings was one of several dozen volunteers that came to the cemetery to help right many of the knocked-over markers. Another of those volunteers, Tom Giffin, is the president of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association in Rutland.
“I came here after I read the newspaper story of what happened,” Giffin said. “We came down, me and a handful of VOCA volunteers, to see what we could do to help. Some of these markers date back to the early 18th century.”
When asked why places like the Village Cemetery are essential to a community, Giffin quickly answered.
“You can’t talk about United States history without talking about all of these people here who came from Vermont. This is our history, where we came from,” he said. “Most cemeteries are becoming historical sites because the vast majority of people are being cremated. Look around. This is the history of Bennington, our history, and United States history. The people who made the town are right here. These cemeteries are all that’s left of this history. If that’s not enough to value and protect these cemeteries, I don’t know what would be.”
Giffin was encouraged by the number of people that showed up to help and has promised to come back in May to help fix those markers that were severely damaged because of the vandalism.
“It shows how much people care,” he said as he headed over to a marker that three people are trying to lift.
“Our forefathers are buried here,” said Kevin Peck, a member of VOCA who made the trip from down from outside Rutland to volunteer. “Families are here, history. It’s a part of Vermont. This strikes right at the heart for me. This is just needless vandalism. Every one of these markers is someone’s grandparent, someone’s great-grandparent, aunt, mother, father, brother, children. It represents loss and sorrow to families. You look at some of these inscriptions for a child that died so young.
“It breaks your heart someone would do this,” Peck said of the extensive vandalism. “I’d like to ask these people who did this, ‘What were you thinking?’ It’s just so senseless.”
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette and Lt. Camillo Grande were also at the cemetery helping with the cleanup effort. Both men could be seen lifting tombstones and sealing some of the cracks between the large pieces of stone.
“We both feel like we need to be here as part of the solution and part of the community,” Doucette said. “It’s truly unfortunate that people came through here and did all this damage. It’s devastating to the community. We’re still hoping that someone will come forward and give us some information about who or why they did this. We’re both here to help put this cemetery back in the condition it needs to be. There are a lot of great people buried here that did a lot of great things for our community. It’s important to get it back so we can move forward from this.”
The cleanup event was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but thanks to the strong volunteer turnout, ended earlier.
“It’s been impressive and heartening to see how fast this is going,” said Jonah Spivak, communications coordinator for the town of Bennington. “We think we’ll get most of the tombstones back up before noon. We have several employees from the Bennington Department of Public Works who are helping out, and the local VFW has volunteered to provide food a little later on. They (the VFW) have been incredibly supportive of this. It really struck a chord with these folks that a lot of these markers that were overturned were veterans. We weren’t going to let that stand.”
Spivek is coordinating the return visit in May of the VOCA to repair the severely damaged gravestones, and will seek volunteer assistance at that time, as well.
“Repairing the stones is a whole different ballgame,” he said. “We are fortunate to have Tom Giffin and his crew volunteer to return for that part of it this spring. We’ll focus on this oldest section when he returns.
“The feeling last week was shock and sadness. What it’s turned into is resolve,” Spivak said, “the resolve of a community to not let something like this go without addressing it and making it right.”