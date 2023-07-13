MONTPELIER — "This is not over," warned Gov. Phil Scott during his 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday to discuss Vermont's recovery from severe flooding.
"Unfortunately, parts of the state are now expecting severe thunderstorms, which could bring more flash flooding, hail and even the threat of a tornado," he said.
Storms were expected to come late Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours, Scott said.
"So Vermonters need to pay attention to the weather reporting today, and plan ahead."
According to AccuWeather, repeated rounds of slow-moving, drenching thunderstorms starting Thursday and through early next week might result in serious, life-threatening flash flooding.
"A major concern is that renewed, serious flash flooding can occur in some of the same areas that were heavily impacted by devastating and deadly flooding in the last several days because it will now take even less rainfall to result in dangerous flash flooding in these areas given how saturated the ground is," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.
A large storm near the shores of Hudson Bay, Canada, will generate a series of jet stream disturbances, which, as they rotate toward the Northeast, will pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and then eventually the Atlantic, causing several rounds of heavy thunderstorms, some with excessive rainfall rates and flash flooding, states information from AccuWeather.
At least three rounds of downpours and thunderstorms are expected to progress slowly from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast and New England between Thursday and next Tuesday.
"I know this is hard news for many folks who will want to think this is over as soon as the weather breaks on Saturday," Scott said. "But it's critical that Vermonters understand that we need to remain vigilant and prepared. Do not be complacent. And as a reminder, be smart and use common sense."
Scott especially warned people do not go into any flood water.
"We've seen many pictures on social media of kids swimming in floodwaters. This is not typical rainwater. It's filled with chemicals, oil waste and more; it's simply not safe."
Scott also asked people to not ignore road closure signs.
"Do not put yourself in a position where rescue teams are diverted and put at risk themselves because you decided to take a chance," he said.
Scott said while it's important to think about recovery, it's more important to prepare for what might "come our way over the next couple of days. ... And then we can move full time into the recovery stage."
Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said while there were no active rescues missions going on as of 12 p.m. Thursday, swift-water and urban search rescue teams are gearing up for the next round of storms. Members of the Vermont National Guard are on standby if needed.
She also noted that as of Thursday, there have been no reported fatalities.
Morrison said the possibility of a tornado is high in the western part of the state, and though flooding is not expected to be "a repeat of Monday and Tuesday ... the likelihood of localized flash flooding is high."
Green Mountain Power advised customers to prepare for power outages over the coming days as a result of the storms and flooding. Outages were reported in the Bennington area on Wednesday evening, but power was quickly restored.
Maggie Gendron, the deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, said the agency is keeping an eye on 100 state-owned dams and 800 private and municipal owned dams.
On Wednesday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, and U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, were in Montpelier to learn more about flood damage and the recovery process.
FEMA officials then reviewed the damage by helicopter, which was followed by a tour of Central Vermont.
"Today, I will submit the request to President Biden for major disaster declaration, which, if approved, would provide federal disaster relief funds, which will be very helpful to communities in the recovery phase," the governor said during Thursday's news conference. Scott noted that the major declaration is "separate from and in addition to the federal emergency declaration the president already signed."
Joe Flynn, the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said the state is working with 31 private contractors around the state to repair flood damage to roads.
"Our crews have been working through the night to prepare for the weather that you've heard [about]," said Flynn. "Our priority for the day today is to harden everything we can as quickly as possible to remove current obstructions, armor banks, armor slide areas, and prepare for what is forecasted to come our way."
As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, there were closures on 24 state roads, he said, adding his agency has inspected 49 bridges for damage.