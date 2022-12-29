DANBY — Isaiah Rodriguez was just three days shy of his 18th birthday last February when his frozen body was found lying in a snowbank 10 feet from the edge of a rural dirt road in Danby.
The Springfield, Mass., teen was found dead by a passerby on Feb. 2 with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was wearing a black winter coat and sport-slide sandals on his feet. For nearly a year, the Vermont State Police’s Major Crime Unit has been investigating the brutal crime. So far, there have been no arrests.
“The investigation is proceeding well,” said Tyson Kinney, detective sergeant with the Major Crime Unit. “We’re continuing to do a lot of the behind-the-scenes work with electronic devices, social media accounts, things like that. We've identified some people who we consider persons of interest, but we're working on trying to get them ruled in or ruled out.”
Kinney said Thursday investigators initially thought they would be able to make an arrest in the case sometime this fall, but his unit has been overwhelmed with major violent crimes throughout the state. The unit is made up of just six full-time investigators, spread out all over the state.
“It's been a busy year for the Major Crime Unit," Kinney said. “My timeline of trying to have this wrapped up this fall or early winter has been severely pushed back, because we've been running from incident to incident. This year, we've had a spike as far as homicides go within the state. Typically, we don't see these types of homicides or drug-related homicides as much as we are seeing now, especially possible gang-affiliated homicides."
Kinney wouldn't necessarily say they're gang-related, as in the type of gang-on-gang violence seen in major cities across the country, but more drug-related, with possible gang affiliation.
“I will say that a large majority of people we deal with who are in the drug dealing industry, if you will, are associated with some sort of planning and organization. Most of them are somehow associated, whether it's a local gang in Springfield, Massachusetts, or a much larger gang, a national gang in Springfield, Vermont — a lot of them are connected to that.”
Kinney also confirmed that they have eyes more than one person in Rodriguez's slaying.
“There are a couple of people we are looking at,” Kinney said. “I don't want to give too many specifics, but it's more than one.”
“We're sad," said Maria Figueroa, Rodriguez’s aunt, on Thursday. “It's so hard. This broke our family. We're praying that we get justice.”
Although they are still waiting for an arrest nearly a year after Isaiah’s murder, Figueroa said they still have total confidence in the police to bring justice to the case, especially in Kinney.
“I cannot say too much,” Figueroa said, “but we will see soon. We have faith in the police, absolutely, that justice will come for Isaiah.”
Figueroa said the Christmas holiday was tough, but that they honored the memory of Rodriguez by visiting the cemetery and passing pictures at home, telling stories that brought smiles to the family.
“We just sat there looking at pictures and talked about it a little, but we were smiling more now. We’ve got other kids to think about, too. That immediate deep pain is still there, but it's in the background a little bit, because life goes on, as we all know.”
When asked whether any arrests are imminent, Kinney reiterated that it’s more important that they get everything in order before jumping to arrest anyone prematurely.
“It's going to come down to tying up loose ends,” he said. “That is what needs to happen right now. Some of those loose ends are people that are hard to get a hold of. It just takes time to get a hold of these people and then have them do what we hope they can, but it's coming together. I feel very strongly about it. Much stronger today than I did back when I first came into the case.”
Kinney went on to say that he does not doubt that Rodriguez’s case will be solved. "It's just going to be a matter of taking our time to get it right, especially now that we are spread so thin."
“There was a number of us that were investigating in an officer-involved shooting in Brattleboro this summer. So that took a bunch of us out for a couple of weeks. And some of us are out for a couple of months. It's just staffing issues what it comes down to. There's only six of us in the state that do this full-time. When we lose one, we lose a large portion of our crew, and that ultimately trickles down into how much time we can spend on each case. It's just taking a lot longer than we anticipated.”
Figueroa said the family plans to visit the site on Danby Road where Isaiah was slain on the anniversary of his death. Detective Kinney plans to be there, too.
“I want to come to show support and how much this means to us, too,” he said.
“We miss and think about (Isaiah) him every day,” Figueroa said. “Isaiah will always be alive in everyone here.”