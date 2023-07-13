BENNINGTON — A third suspect in a January 2022 shootout between rival gangs in Pownal pleaded not guilty Thursday to a single count of attempted murder after Massachusetts police picked him up on an outstanding arrest warrant dating back to March.
Luis Baez, 38, of Springfield, Mass., entered the plea via video link from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont, where he is being held without bail. Baez was extradited back to Vermont after being arrested on the warrant.
Baez joins two others already charged with attempted murder in the late-night shooting on Route 7 in Pownal. Giovanni Torres, 21, and Odalys Velez-Perez, 21, turned themselves in to authorities in March, soon after charges were filed. It is uncertain when an alleged fourth individual inside the apartment — John Pena-Baez — who is named in court documents, will be charged. Pena-Baez is currently held on federal drug and gun charges in upstate Vermont. Bennington prosecutors plan on charging Pena-Baez as soon as possible.
A fifth individual seen on video leaving the apartment, Isaiah Rodriguez, was murdered shortly after this incident.
According to a Vermont State Police affidavit, troopers responded to 1342 Route 7 in Pownal in January 2022 for a report of a shooting with multiple rounds fired. Troopers arrived at the residence and found “significant damage,” including bullet strikes, several spent shells, and numerous broken windows. A “ghost gun” firearm was found on the frozen ground outside.
Police located the leaseholders of the residence, who informed them that several individuals from Massachusetts were using the house to sell drugs. In exchange, those individuals provided drugs to the leaseholders.
On the night of the shooting, one of the leaseholders noticed multiple vehicles pulling up the home’s driveway. Several people wearing masks and carrying guns came out of two cars and approached the residence. Individuals inside the apartment opened fire, and those from the vehicles fired back with AK-47s and 9 mm handguns. The leaseholder escaped from a side window as the bullets flew “all over the place.” Video surveillance shows the muzzle flashes coming from outside the residence. Four individuals can be seen exiting the home after the vehicles depart, one individual carrying an AK-47.
After a lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for four of those individuals — Torres, Velez-Perez, John Pena-Baez, and Luis Baez. It is believed that Luis Baez was one of several people who arrived at the residence by car right before the shooting occurred. A fourth individual seen on video coming out of the residence, Isaiah Rodriguez, was found dead in a snowbank several days after the shootout along a deserted stretch of Danby Mountain Road with multiple bullet wounds to the torso. He was 17 when he was murdered. Rodriguez’s murder is still officially unresolved. A source confirmed to the Banner that his murderer might have possible ties to the Pownal shootout.
Baez was initially found at the scene by Vermont State Troopers after receiving a phone call from a neighbor saying a male was pounding on their door and asking for help. The individual — later confirmed to be Baez — was transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for exposure to the cold after giving troopers a false name.
Baez, like his co-defendants, faces a possible life sentence with a presumptive 20-year minimum sentence if convicted on the attempted murder charge.