BENNINGTON — In a day of emotional moments, 10 men donned the blue graduation gowns of Bennington College earlier this month and walked across a gym floor to receive their hard-won Associate of Arts degrees, receiving a standing ovation from the friends and families who came to celebrate their achievement.
This graduation ceremony was held inside the maximum security Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, N.Y. Along with loved ones, Bennington College staff and Provost Maurice Hall, along with prison staff, were on hand to cheer their success. And graduates enjoyed a rare catered lunch.
“That was a real treat for the men who are used to prison food,” said Annabel Davis-Goff, director of the Prison Education Initiative. “What I didn’t expect was how many would say to me afterwards what it felt like to sit at a table with a tablecloth and flowers.”
Through the college’s PEI program, the graduates researched and defended an academic thesis on topics from the emancipatory power of reading in prison, a critical review of AI’s reach into healthcare, an updated appraisal of the regional novel, the curious place of race and racism in Supreme Court decisions, and the impossibility of living on the minimum wage today.
They are among about 100 inmates who have been taking courses through Bennington’s PEI program since 2015, in computer science, history, literature, math, and social science.
Davis-Goff recalls one term where students read “War and Peace,” as well as a “dense” Russian history book. One inmate approached her to say that he learned to speak Russian in a previous prison, and wanted his essay to focus on a passage in “War and Peace,” compare this translation to three others, and submit his own translation.
“There is no shortage of brilliance,” she said of the inmate student population.
She described the admissions process as rigorous, noting that “seminars (are) taught with the same content and exacting standards as on the main campus.”
“We are proud of the extraordinary work and dedication of these Bennington College graduates and thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Bennington College President Laura Walker in a release.
“This event is the culmination of years of hard work by very dedicated Bennington faculty and this event represents Bennington at its best — seeking to make the world more just,” added Hall.
The program proposal was presented to the college by Davis-Goff and David Bond, associate director of the school’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA). Bond had experience with the highly respected Bard Prison Initiative at Bard College.
Bennington College officials approved the program, and Davis-Goff and Bond began jumping through the various hoops – securing New York State Department of Corrections approval, for example – to launch.
The courses are taught in person by Bennington College faculty, who drive the 54 miles from the campus to the prison, a maximum security facility just north of Fort Ann, N.Y.
“Anybody who has taught in the program wants to go on doing it,” said Davis-Goff, who serves as academic advisor for all the students. “It is very rewarding and you get extraordinary students.”
The college was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to expand the program at Great Meadow. The foundation is a private, non-profit organization named in memory of an advocate for immigrants, children, and the poor, which provides flexible support for new and innovative approaches that enhance health and wellness across New York state.
Advocates hope the educational program not only uplifts the inmates, but helps end the cycle of poverty and incarceration. During 2023, PEI will offer 24 courses for an estimated 45 students, the college said. The grant will be used to expand course offerings, upgrade technology, and cover administrative costs of the growing program.
PEI is building a model for providing educational opportunities to the 200,000 men and women serving a life sentence in American prisons, and is seeking support to launch a Masters in Fine Arts in writing at the Great Meadow prison next year.
Davis-Goff said every dollar invested in education of inmates saves taxpayers between $4 and $5 down the road. But the benefits go far beyond dollars and cents. She noted one inmate who wasn’t enrolling in classes to get a degree, but instead to “just spend the time he’s in prison becoming a well-read person.”
She feels grateful for the opportunity to do this work.
“I could never have imagined ending up doing something as rewarding as this.”