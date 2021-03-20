ARLINGTON — While growing up, James “Buddy” Edgerton knew the Rockwells as the family next door.
When Norman Rockwell, in 1943, asked a 13-year-old Edgerton to model for a painting that would appear in a Boy Scouts of America calendar, Edgerton happily accepted — for $5.
“Back in the ’40s, that was a lot of money,” said Edgerton, now 91, who wrote the 2009 memoir “The Unknown Rockwell: A Portrait of Two American Families” with Nan O’Brien. “I just walked across the driveway and over into his studio.”
Edgerton, himself not a Boy Scout, became a regular Rockwell model, posing four times for the late painter’s works commissioned by the Boy Scouts of America.
The Boy Scouts will sell the nearly 60 coming-of-age portraits completed from 1916 to 1976, as the organization seeks to compensate more than 82,000 sexual abuse survivors, it said in a court filing last week.
Yet, works that Rockwell painted from 1939 to 1953, when he lived in Arlington, before moving to Stockbridge, often did not depict actual Boy Scouts. Rather, they showed outdoorsy Vermonters: Rockwell’s friends, neighbors and fellow Arlington residents.
After first posing for 1945’s “I Will Do My Best,” Edgerton modeled alongside Rockwell’s son, Tommy, for 1946’s “A Guiding Hand.” When Edgerton outgrew the Boy Scouts uniform, Rockwell chose one of Edgerton’s high school basketball teammates, Freeman Grout, to stand in his place.
And for 1966’s “Growth of a Leader,” Edgerton modeled his fourth and final time, alongside Jim Edgerton Jr., his son. That painting shows four stages as a man evolves from a Cub Scout into an Eagle Scout.
“The family just didn’t think it was a big deal to be painted by Norman, because they knew him as a friend,” said Jim Edgerton Jr., who portrayed the Cub Scout. “The older we get, the more we realize that’s pretty cool. It’s pretty unique.”
In all, four generations of Edgertons modeled for Rockwell, the only family to have modeled that long for Rockwell other than the Rockwells themselves.
While the town knew who Rockwell was, the artist did not flaunt his wealth. For instance, he waited to paint his own house until the Edgertons had enough money to paint theirs.
Don Trachte Jr. was 4 years old when he modeled for Rockwell’s “Santa’s Visitors” (not one of Rockwell’s Boy Scouts paintings). Don Trachte Sr., his father, was an artist and a friend of Rockwell’s, but he did not give his son much guidance before the session.
“What happened is, my dad didn’t explain anything, where we were going or anything,” Trachte said. “And instead of my father explaining this is a famous man and so forth, I acted out. … I was too young to understand — I made my dad embarrassed, but we got through it.”
The detail, storytelling, sentimentalism and realism that characterize much of Rockwell’s work were ever-present in his paintings for the Boy Scouts.
That started with his models, who remember that Rockwell would not hesitate to scrap a model and find someone new if he wasn’t content with the results of a session.
“That’s probably why he was such a great artist, because he was so fussy about details,” Buddy Edgerton said. “If it wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t Norman Rockwell.”
The first time Edgerton modeled, Rockwell felt that the Boy Scout uniform looked too new.
“He said, ‘Go out and pretend you’ve been on a camping trip and see if you can rough it up a little.’ I came back and he said, ‘That looks pretty good,’” Edgerton said.
For 1941’s “A Scout is Helpful,” a painting inspired by a hurricane, Rockwell had wanted to show a scout struggling through the storm. The Boy Scouts, though, did not want him to dirty up the scout’s uniform too much, Trachte said.
While the arrangement with the Boy Scouts limited Rockwell’s artistic freedom, some of those paintings are among Rockwell’s largest works, indicating that he cherished them, said Robert Berridge, who has studied Rockwell’s life and art.
“The Boy Scouts of America was a strict, strict bunch,” Berridge said. “They probably made him do an average five redos, five edits on his artwork.
“He loved it because it was such a challenge. … The bigger the painting, the better he liked what he was doing.”
Deborah Solomon, a Rockwell biographer and critic, has suggested that while Rockwell’s Boy Scouts paintings are famous, they might not rank among his greatest artistic contributions. Aesthetically, though, Berridge sees the Boy Scouts paintings as some of Rockwell’s finest.
Former models called recent news, both about the Boy Scouts’ sexual abuse scandal and the sale of paintings, upsetting and unfortunate.
The decades-long sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts “certainly isn’t the world that Norman Rockwell knew when he was doing these scouting images,” Trachte said. “He definitely was capturing a very wholesome life and a fun life for young men. It’s quite an upsetting thing that, now, a whole collection of paintings will have to be sold and scattered to the wind.”
Film directors Steven Spielberg and George Lucas long have collected Rockwell works, but where the Scout paintings will end up is anyone’s guess.
“I just hope that whoever buys these Boy Scouts paintings are a good Scouting family and will enjoy them,” Edgerton said.