BENNINGTON — After a year of proposals, edits and old fashioned hard work, the town of Bennington has a shiny new website.
The websites for the town and the Planning and Permits department haven't been redone since 2013, according to Bennington Communication’s Coordinator Jonah Spivak. It was also time to revamp the Bennington Police Department website.
So, for the ease of everyone in Bennington, all three websites have been combined. “There's logic to having a unified look to the town,” said Spivak.
The new website cost about $10,000 — less than half of the town’s allotted budget for the project. The site design and development was done by REVIZE, and the whole project took less than a year to complete.
The quick turnaround time was mostly due to Spivak and other dedicated town workers who helped move content from the old site to the new one.
“We've certainly heard from folks that the site wasn't as easy to navigate as they would like. That was a constant concern,” said Spivak. He took all of the previous complaints and concerns into account while the new website was being built.
Easy navigation and an effective search bar was at the top of Spivak’s priority list, and according to the people who tested the website, he succeeded.
There were multiple Beta testers for the site before its launch. They helped Spivak find all of the small barriers in navigation while sharing an outsider's perspective of the website design.
He would ask the testers, “What do you want to find on the website?” Then he would observe how they navigated to the desired page and what struggles they had.
The only aspect of the website that wasn’t functional at the time of testing was the search bar.
“In part, that was a blessing because I want to make sure that the navigation could stand on its own without having a nice handy shortcut,” said Spivak. “I think the process was amazing in terms of being able to get as close as we can to a site that's user friendly for everyone.”
Eventually Spivak realized the largest hurdle users had to overcome was the government jargon. The distinction between government and services was an area of confusion for some users.
“There was sort of an epiphany that we are a service department, the entire town is the service department,” he said.
Spivak ended up moving a lot of the departments under "services" because that classification makes more sense for the average citizen.
The difference between bylaws and ordinances, terms mostly understood only by politicians, also created a barrier in navigation. They are both now clearly labeled on the website under the government drop-down menu.
“Probably the most interesting beta testing experience was with Charlie,” said Spivak.
Charlie Murphy, peer advocate, counselor and coordinator at Vermont Center for Independent Living, was a beta tester, and he is also blind. While creating the website, Spivak paid a lot of attention to ADA accessibility.
“I couldn't imagine navigating a website without being able to see what I was looking at,” he said.
Using the JAWS, Job Access With Speech program, Murphy successfully navigated the website. He was also able to access all of the old ordinances that Spivak had to convert into a live PDF to make them accessible to JAWS users.
Spivak also mentioned that Murphy liked the accessibility menu in the bottom left corner of the website. When a user clicks the icon, several accessibility options, like enlarging the text or making the text dyslexia friendly, are available.
People with limited computer experience were also welcomed to test the website. Spivak said these testers didn’t cause major changes, but he did make “a ton of tweaks that just made it easier for folks to find the things they were looking for.”
To make the website even more accessible, a language translator is available. Unfortunately for the Afghan refugees, Dari is not currently available — but Spivak said dozens of other languages are.
The only drawback is the Google delay. It will take a few more weeks for Google’s search results to reflect the change. Until then, users can visit the website directly at BenningtonVT.org instead of Googling “Bennington, Vt.” to find the website.
“Ultimately, it needs to be just a useful tool,” said Spivak.