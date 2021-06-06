MANCHESTER — The first weekend of soccer is in the books at Applejack Stadium with the local teams notching one win and one loss on the pitch, but the community scored a big win.
While the Black Rock FC dropped its home opener Saturday night in front of more than 100 fans, the Vermont Fusion tied its home opener, 2-2, in the Women’s Premier Soccer League in front of more than 300 boisterous fans.
Those who hung around to the end were treated to some excitement as the home team scored two late goals, including one in stoppage time that knotted the score.
But while the action on the pitch was what people came for, the benefit to the community is what people were talking about after Sunday’s match.
Dozens of young soccer players were wearing their Fusion club soccer gear to open the night as they lined the field with the premier players for the National Anthem.
Fusion gear was being sold in a nearby tent and with food trucks offered an assortment of food and drink it would have been hard to make the Sunday evening any more perfect. Even the sweltering summer heat backed off enough to make for an enjoyable night.
It could be argued that 25 years of effort paid off Sunday night.
About a quarter-century ago, the Fusion soccer program was formed as community members in the mountain towns and in the Northshire combined efforts. That developed into today’s Fusion, with a high-level traveling club team program for all ages.
With the addition of a WPSL team, young players can look up to players, and more than a half dozen of the Fusion players have local ties including several who have played at Burr and Burton Academy, including Grace and Hannah Pinkus and Georgia Lord.
BBA girls soccer coach Suzanne Mears said she had tears in her eyes watching her former players on the grass at Applejack Field again.
“It’s special to watch these girls,” Mears said. “For the local girls to come back and play together is special.”
She also said the Fusion would help local soccer grow and would eventually benefit her at BBA, making it a win-win for the area.
And Sarah Perry, president of Fusion soccer, said it was pointed out to her that Vermont history had been made Sunday night.
While there have been high-level men’s team sports in Vermont, including the Vermont Lake Monsters baseball team and the Vermont Frost Heaves basketball team, there have been no women’s sports teams in Vermont at this level, Perry said.
Perry said this area has produced world-class athletes in individual sports, including Olympic medal winners, but no team sport in Vermont has ever put a woman’s squad on the field at this level.
Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe expects this opening weekend success to just continue to grow and expects more people to come out next weekend once the word spreads through the community.
“It was a great crowd, great weather, it’s something for people to do,” O’Keefe said. “This is the tip of the iceberg. It’s exceeding expectations.”
Saturday night, fans were treated to a game that featured speed and skill that hasn’t been seen at Applejack previously when the Black Rock FC took to the pitch. The Black Rock men have two more matches at home this coming weekend on Friday and Sunday.
VT Fusion plays again Saturday at Applejack Stadium.