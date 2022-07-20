DANBY — The location is new, but the town is the same, and so are many of the faces and musicians.
The Danby Country and Bluegrass Festival starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Otter Creek Fun Center on U.S. Route 7.
The festival, the brainchild of the late Ron Wood, had been held previously at Pete and Mary Powers’ property off Tifft Road, and was put on by the Green Mountain Climbers Snowmobile Club through 2019.
Don Sprague is promoting the festival this year. He’s expecting about 100 campers, and between 300 to 400 patrons will take in the music over the weekend.
“I decided that I was going to take over, because I didn’t want to lose it. I didn’t want to see it go away,” Sprague said. “So I did. And then along came COVID and shut everything down. Last year, I was ready to do it, and the landowner decided they didn’t want to do it.”
That led to Otter Creek Fun Center owner Anthony Scory, who agreed to allow the festival to take up the fields next to his mini-golf and recreation center.
“It seemed like a great idea,” Scory said. “Obviously I was just concerned that everything was going to work out for both of us. And I was a little concerned with my field and everything. But it’s worked out great.”
Why bluegrass? “I love the music. I love the people,” Sprague said of the genre’s sense of community and family-friendly vibe.
Campers and tents already were set up on the grounds Tuesday in advance of Thursday’s kickoff.
Bands slated to perform this year include Josh Grigsby and County Line, Beartracks, Smokey Greene, Whiskey River Band, Bluebillies, Redwood Hill, Moonshine Falls, Hale Mountain Pickers and Mansfield Mountain Band.
For fans of the music, Sprague describes the lineup as more of a traditional take on bluegrass, compared to the more progressive takes heard at the Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival in Manchester — also returning this year after a two-year COVID hiatus.
Josh Grigsby and County Line, from Virginia, are returning performers, as are Beartracks, from nearby upstate New York. Several years ago, when a band had to cancel at the last minute, Beartracks stepped up with less than a week’s notice, and they’ve been a festival favorite ever since, Sprague said. “I couldn’t do a festival without them,” he said.
Beartracks will be performing Saturday.
For more information and a schedule listing, visit danbycountrybluegrassfestival.com.
Among new features this year is a special veterans appreciation tent, with proceeds raised there going to a pair of nonprofits serving those who have served. There’s also a tent for folks who want to bring their dogs to the concert — as long as they’re on a leash. And golf cart service will be available for people who need help getting around.
Those wanting to dance to the music are asked to set up on either side of the stage so seated guests can see the band, Sprague said.
Weekend tickets are $70 at the gate. Single-day tickets are $20 for Thursday, and $30 for Friday and Saturday.