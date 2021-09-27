Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Sometimes, we run all over Bennington County to bring you the news.

And sometimes, the news comes to us.

Imagine our surprise when a pickup truck full of fluffy, friendly huskies stopped across from the Banner’s offices on Main Street on Monday afternoon.

They’re a sled dog team that works with Mike and Lee King of Pets That Pull, based at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire, Mich. The family visits Bennington every fall, in a tradition Mike King said began with his parents years ago.

The dogs, all seven of them, were exceptionally well-behaved and friendly to passers-by. One gave Mike Spaniol, of Adams, Mass., a friendly smooch on the face.

Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.

Greg Sukiennik has worked at all three Vermont News & Media newspapers and was their managing editor from 2017-19. He previously worked for ESPN.com, for the AP in Boston, and at The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.

