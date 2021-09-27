Sometimes, we run all over Bennington County to bring you the news.
And sometimes, the news comes to us.
Imagine our surprise when a pickup truck full of fluffy, friendly huskies stopped across from the Banner’s offices on Main Street on Monday afternoon.
They’re a sled dog team that works with Mike and Lee King of Pets That Pull, based at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire, Mich. The family visits Bennington every fall, in a tradition Mike King said began with his parents years ago.
The dogs, all seven of them, were exceptionally well-behaved and friendly to passers-by. One gave Mike Spaniol, of Adams, Mass., a friendly smooch on the face.