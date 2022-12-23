Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

People travel to Santa's Land in Putney to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere in the final days leading up to Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The amusement park will have it’s last day of operations for the year on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen later in June.

PUTNEY — Covered in fresh snow, a week before Christmas, young children and their families enjoyed the magic of Santa and the Christmas season as they visit Santa’s Land.

David Haversat, the current owner of Santa’s Land, reopened the roadside attraction in 2017 after a turbulent past from a previous owner. He said this holiday season has been his busiest yet.

“We’re continually doing maintenance and repairs and upgrades as they have been doing, maybe add a few attractions here and there,” said Haversat. “Just keeping the place going and keeping the nostalgic charm and not doing anything major to take away from that old-fashioned roadside attraction that seems to attract people.”

Though the park closes for the season on Christmas Eve it will reopen in late June.

