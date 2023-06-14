Has anyone ever told you that you need to get rid of some of the “junk” in your house? Have you ever said, “This will be worth something one day” to a nagging spouse or a meddling relative? The last laugh might be yours.
“American Pickers” is coming to Vermont later this summer, and they are looking for collectors with a story to tell.
The History Channel documentary series, featuring antique-hunting brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe and company, is looking for leads to determine where they’ll be headed in the Green Mountain State when they film here this August.
Meredith Bell, the show’s producer, says the crew has been trying to get to Vermont and are excited to be back after a three-year stretch without a visit.
“We tried to come last year and I don't know if it was their schedule or the pandemic, something pushed it off,” Bell said. “They were like, ‘We really want to be there this year.’ So we got it on the books.”
Beyond knowing they’ll be here in a couple of months, Bell said no itinerary is set for their tour of Vermont because they are still looking for submissions. She said one of the most common things she hears from people inquiring about being on the show is, “I don’t know if I have enough,” but said potential subjects shouldn’t be afraid to call just because their collection isn’t the largest out there.
“We're really encouraging anybody that thinks they’ve got something unique, rare or interesting,” Bell said. “Whether it be a warehouse full of things or maybe they've got a small, unique collection in a bedroom in their house. We're opening the door to more opportunities… it doesn't just have to be this massive warehouse.”
Picking may be about “anything I can make a buck on,” according to Mike Wolfe’s bio on the show’s website, but it goes deeper than that. The aim is to capture America’s story through not only the valuable antiques, but their captivating stories and memorable characters attached to them.
“There are so many personalities and different types of people in this world that we come across…” Bell said. “That's what Mike and Robbie have fun with, is getting to show those, and I think that brings the entertainment value, as well.”
To be considered, it’s as simple as sending some photos of one’s collection and where they are located. If the pickers see a collection that interests them, big or small, they may be on their way to check it out in person.
“The way our vetting process usually looks is we hop on a quick call with a collector just to get some background information, because Mike and Robbie are big on story and about the history of collections, and also what draws people to the collecting world,” explained Bell.
That being said, some of the best finds happen somewhat accidentally or unexpectedly.
“We live off of referrals,” Bell said. “A lot of times, it’s so funny, the collector themself won’t reach out. It’ll be a friend or family member saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got to contact my aunt, my uncle, my grandpa. They’ve got so many things.’”
One of the goals for the pickers is to find something they’ve never seen before, and the best way to find that “rusty gold,” as they call it, is to stick to private collectors who are a bit off the beaten path. For that reason, the pickers don’t visit retail antique stores or flea markets or anything else open to the public.
“(It sheds) light on these private collectors, and that's just kind of always been their background with the show, is meeting with private collectors versus the shops…” said Bell. “It can showcase them because it’s more amazing to see, ‘Oh my gosh, look at that, my neighbor has all that stuff in their backyard,’ versus the stores that may specialize in that.”
Anyone interested in being on the show can contact the show via the methods below with your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection (with photos) at:
- Phone: (646) 493-2184
- Email: americanpickers@cineflix.com
- Facebook: @GotAPick