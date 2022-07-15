Readers: This story contains truly awful puns.
MANCHESTER — During tourist season, you’ll hear folks complain about all the turkeys on the road.
But what happens when real turkeys show up? Without out-of-state plates?
Motorists cried fowl when a pair of the birds went for a stroll along Main Street between the Orvis flagship store and the Orvis outlet on Thursday afternoon.
They wandered a bit close to the road — close enough that approaching cars slowed down out of caution. Say what you will about bird brains, the pair had enough sense to stay off the shoulder and well out of harm’s way.
With heads bobbing and necks undulating as they walked — one might call it poultry in motion — they pecked at the ground and at nearby bushes in search of food, occasionally stretching their necks to get better views of the surroundings.
It’s not known to whom they belonged, and they declined to comment on the record — unless an occasional squawking, gobbling noise counts. They were apparently domesticated rather than wild birds, given their white plumage, markings and lack of shyness.
After a few minutes for photos, they were on their own way, seemingly unaware of any reason for a fuss. They were probably right about that.
Slow news day? No argument there. But it provided an egg-cuse to use some truly awful bird puns in the newspaper.