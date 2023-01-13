STAMFORD — Ezra Miller appeared in Bennington Superior Court on Friday morning to plead guilty to unlawful trespass.
Miller, 30, of Stamford, is a well-known actor who was in “The Flash,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” The “Fantastic Beasts” series and many other on-screen appearances.
Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, appeared in court with their lawyer, Lisa B. Shelkrot. Attorney Alexander Burke represented the state, and the change of plea hearing was overseen by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady.
Miller was originally charged with the felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and the minor charge of petit larceny, but it was reduced to unlawful trespass, a misdemeanor, for the change of plea agreement.
If Miller doesn’t adhere to their conditions of parole, the felony charge can be reinstated, said McDonald-Cady.
Shelkrot said she worked with the state’s attorneys to come up with appropriate conditions of release for Miller.
It’s a “very sound plea agreement” with a balance of rehabilitation and punishment, said McDonald-Cady. The conditions focus on mental health rehabilitation and substance-free living.
McDonald-Cady went through each condition with Miller to ensure they understood. When given the opportunity to address the court, Miller had nothing to add.
Starting today, Miller will be on a one-year probation period. They will pay a $500 fine and $192 in surcharges. They agreed to a split sentence with a year of probation.
The conditions of release include agreeing to a breath test upon request by a probation officer, not drinking alcohol to the extent it interferes in their life, and continuing with mental health treatment.
Miller is not eligible for early discharge from probation, and must also comply with the rules of the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision that will allow another state to supervise the actor while they’re on parole.
The charges were filed after an incident on May 1 when Vermont State Police responded to a burglary after Miller was caught by surveillance cameras entering a home without permission.
Prior to this incident, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault.