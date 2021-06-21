BENNINGTON — When Aiden Green walked into the Capital City Grange Hall in Berlin on Memorial Day weekend, he carried the hopes of his friends and family with him. When he travels to Philadelphia at the end of July, he’ll be representing all of Vermont.
Aiden’s decisive victory over 14 of his fellow fifth-graders in the 34th Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships that day earned him the right to represent the Green Mountain State in the Rockefeller National Tournament of Elementary School State Champions, which begins at the Crown Plaza Philadelphia — Cherry Hill on July 31. It will be his first tournament outside the state, and only the fourth tournament he’s ever competed in.
In Berlin, Aiden, a student at Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass., was the only undefeated player in his group, racking up four wins on his way to victory. Among his opponents was the seventh-highest rated player in Vermont, of any age.
Does he remember the ending of that fourth and decisive game? Of course. “I guess I can say that it was a trap of sorts,” he said. It might have seemed that Aiden was on his way to defeat, trading a knight for pieces of equal value and sacrificing a bishop, but the moves left his opponent just where he wanted him, and checkmate followed. “It was a pretty cool move,” his father added.
The third game presented a different challenge: Aiden’s opponent was down to a rook and his king, and was trying to get into a situation where every available move would land himself in check — in other words, to force a stalemate. Aiden recognized the tactic and found a way to prevent it, and his opponent resigned.
Though Berlin was his first live tournament since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aiden has been working on his game. He’s been taking lessons from his coach, Andrew Palmer, via Zoom, and has played chess every day online — either early in the morning or late at night. Players online never get to see each other, and their communication is limited to a few texts, and so the experience is far different than an in-person game, Aiden said.
“It’s definitely different emotionally,” he said. “I enjoy over-the-board chess a lot more than online chess.”
His father, Peter Green, taught him the rules of the game and some basic strategy when he was just 4, but the father is overmatched by the son these days. “When he was 3 or 4 years old, he never won a game,” said Green, who with his wife, Lynn, owns the Four Chimneys Inn in Bennington. “I think that motivated him, rather than letting him win.”
“My dad is a lot better than he was back then,” Aiden volunteered. “He’s taken it upon himself to improve.”
Aiden has been working with his coach on finding ways to get advantages in games, and he’s been studying endgame strategy — the point in the game when most of the pieces have been retired from the board. Most people his age study openings and the middle game, and so he theorizes that having an edge in the endgame might be a significant plus.
The national championship will provide him with a new level of competition, and Aiden recognizes that many of the players from more populous states will have had to defeat a much deeper talent pool than he faced. In fact, California sends two players — one from the north, and one from the south — because the state’s population is so large. “I guess I’m kind of lucky that I grew up in Vermont,” he said.
Aiden is expecting that the tournament will require at least 20 rounds to narrow the field of 51 down to one champion, and that “time control” — which regulates how much time players have to complete their games — will be looser than it was in Berlin, where all the games had to be completed in one day. The Philadelphia tournament is run by the U.S. Chess Federation as part of the 151st U.S. Open, and takes place over five days.
Southern Vermont will have two representatives in Philadelphia, and came very close to having a third.
Luca Mikulis of Brattleboro was the champion of the high school section at Berlin, winning the right to represent Vermont in the Denker National Tournament of High School State Champions. And Jacob Graham edged out Colden Powers of Grace Christian School in the 7th/8th grade division in Berlin, and will go on to the Barber National Tournament of Middle School Champions.
At this moment, long before the first opening move, every state’s champion has an equal chance to go home with the national crown. “When kids play each other, its very unpredictable, and it can go many, many ways,” Aiden said.
Whatever the outcome, Aiden and his parents are hoping for an increased interest in chess in Bennington, perhaps even a club that could meet regularly. While the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit” — which the Greens have watched — sparked a wave of interest in chess late last year, Aiden believes that interest has already waned. “Out of 50 people you ask, ‘Do you play chess?’, like, three of them will say, ‘I do.’”
“Probably the thing that keeps me playing chess and enjoying it is that there is so much strategy. It’s definitely the most sophisticated board game I’ve ever played,” he said.
“It’s just something that I’ve found fun, and I’ve worked hard on.”