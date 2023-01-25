BENNINGTON — Conflict counsel Richard Burgoon is only concerned with one thing when defending his clients — upholding their constitutional rights. All of his clients are innocent until proven guilty, regardless of what the “Facebook Jury” says.
Burgoon started practicing law in 1987 before he found his way to the Bennington Superior Court in 2018 when he and his wife moved to Bennington. His original plan was to teach, but he decided to help out in the courtroom after speaking to public defender Frederick Bragdon.
Burgoon spent his first year volunteering his time doing motions and arraignments until his predecessor, Jonathan Ward, left, and he filled in as conflict counsel.
Conflict counsel are the lawyers who step in when the public defenders in the area have a conflict of interest in the case or can’t otherwise represent the defendant.
His first motion argument in Bennington was Max Misch’s magazine capacity case, and it is a great representation of how Burgoon tackles each case that comes across his desk.
“For me, I didn't care who Max Misch was, I just didn't care,” said Burgoon, referring to his client -- a self-described white nationalist. Misch’s personal beliefs were irrelevant because Burgoon saw it as a constitutional issue.
“My attitude has always been, it's not my job to determine if the person is guilty or innocent. I don't frankly care,” he said. His job is “advancing and protecting the constitutional rights of the client.”
“If you believe in our Constitution, if you believe in our Bill of Rights, you recognize almost everything in those two documents is focused on our clients,” he said. “And why is that? Because our clients are the ones most vulnerable, most forgotten, and most subject to an inability to say I didn't do it and prove it.”
When standing in front of a judge, Burgoon’s prerogative is to defend the constitution. He said, “When you filter it all out, it comes down to, did this state do the right thing? Can they meet their burden [of proof]?”
Mostly, the state’s burden of proof comes into play if Burgoon’s client maintains their innocence. If his client admits to the crime, Burgoon would look toward a plea deal. If a client admitted to the crime but wanted to take the case to trial, Burgoon said, “I couldn't proceed.”
INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL
For those who seek a reprieve from the court because of an intellectual disability or mental health concerns, Burgoon said it’s not an easy case to make.
“They're not given out like candy,” he said.
When his clients are accused of serious crimes, but they have a legitimate intellectual disability, Vermont law states that they cannot be punished because the individual cannot understand what they are accused of doing, said Burgoon.
“Then you get away from black and white, and you focus on what is the real goal here,” he said. The real goal is to push the state to prove its case, and to determine the defendant's capacity to stand trial.
He said it’s difficult to establish that somebody's not competent to stand trial, and it’s even more difficult to prove they weren’t sane at the time of the incident, “but when they do exist, it's real.”
The common argument against this is a concern for the victim, “but there are no winners,” said Burgoon.
The best-case scenario is that the defendant will be put in a treatment program that will keep them and the public safe. The victim's story is upsetting, but Burgoon said he has to focus on his client.
“For every client, I see the humanity, I see the person,” said Burgoon.
‘FACEBOOK JURY’
As news circulates through social media, it can be easy to forget that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, he said.
Until guilt is admitted or determined by a court of law, the charge is only an allegation, but, “We know that the public presumptively believes that if you're charged with a crime, well, there's gotta be something there,” said Burgoon.
Since most prosecutors and defense counsel will not publicly comment on an ongoing case, news outlets can only report on public records like the affidavit.
The affidavit for a case is compiled by police officers after their investigation. It’s filled with observations and witness statements. It’s a package of information that police create to present to the state’s attorney for their case, said Burgoon.
The state has too many cases to investigate on its own, so they rely on the police to find probable cause to go to trial.
“The defense on the other hand, while we get their discovery, most of their discovery is geared towards a conviction,” he said.
For Burgoon, it’s his job to find the information the police didn’t add to the affidavit.
“The police are pretty great people, and they know what to put in an affidavit of probable cause and what not to,” he said.
Once the additional information is found, “we're supposed to create doubt” that the state has proven probable cause, he said.
Burgoon said the omission of facts or statements isn’t intentional, but officers usually create the affidavit with the state in mind, not the defense, because that is their job.
While searching for information to aid in the defense, it’s not uncommon for Burgoon to have to dig for information that wasn’t included in the police officer’s report.
When hearing about a case on the internet before the end of a trial, the information the defense team comes across is not yet part of that narrative.
This leads the “Facebook Jury,” as Burgoon lovingly calls the concerned public, to come to conclusions of guilt before all the facts are released.
Most people have knowledge of the judicial system from television or movies, but trials and hearings aren’t usually dramatic.
“Occasionally, there's an issue of interest. But the reality is, they're very detail-oriented,” said Burgoon.
The “Facebook Jury” does assist with one thing — eliminating people from the jury pool.
If a potential juror, or even a potential witness, has written something suggestive online about the case, lawyers like Burgoon are able to see their public comment and remove them from the trial before a problem arises.
“The bad part is people spout things, and they can kind of cause some consternation, particularly for our clients,” he said. “The good news is those people usually are never going to serve on a jury.”