POWNAL — A fatal attack on a cat by two pit bull terriers inside a trailer park in Pownal has neighbors pointing fingers and the town scrambling for an appropriate response to the incident.
“I honestly don't know what happened,” said Ryan Russell, owner of the mother and son pit bulls that got loose Wednesday morning and are being accused in the fatal attack on a neighbor’s cat. “They are both great dogs.”
Early Wednesday morning, nearly 100 comments from neighbors in the community in and around the Pownal Estates off Route 7 — formally known as the Alta Gardens Trailer Park — hit social media, both condemning and defending the dogs and their owners for the attack and for allowing the pit bulls to escape from their trailer.
“Yesterday morning, me and the kids were sleeping, and my wife was at work,” Russel said, “when all of a sudden, I got a phone call from my wife. Someone called her and said they (the dogs) were out."
The two dogs, Sadie, 5, and Thor, 1, were accused online by neighbors Dylan and Kayla Pahl of attacking their pet cat.
“This morning around 6 AM, two pit bulls (breeding pair) killed my pet cat. They attacked her, broke her neck, and left her. I witnessed (them) attack another cat in Alta Gardens shortly after as I had followed them into Alta Gardens. They are very dangerous and aggressive. I called the police and told them what happened to, which they tried calling animal control, animal control did not answer, and the police said they won’t send an officer out unless we have an address for these two dogs. Please proceed with caution as these dogs are running freely between Green mtn tr Park and Alta Gardens in Pownal, VT. There are little children all over these two trailer parks, so please be careful and please share.”
The online post garnered nearly a hundred responses, mostly condolences for the family’s loss of their pet, but also several dozen comments both condemning the dogs and their owners and a few defending the canine pair as loving and gentle dogs. Several of the commenters said that the dogs have been loose dozens of times and that they pose a threat. When asked about any threats his dogs pose to the community, Russell disagrees there are any.
“These dogs have never physically attacked anything or anyone since I’ve had them,” Russell told the Banner. "They are both gentle.”
One comment from a neighbor named John Sullivan seemed to back Russell up. “Neither of those dogs are aggressive at all. They don't bite. They have been escaping since they were old enough to escape. They had never bitten a soul or another animal until the cat attacked the one female Pitt who was pregnant. She was defending herself. Now they want to put both dogs to sleep bc one dog defended itself. Everyone in Alta Gardens have been raised around these dogs and have never had a problem.”
Not everyone, however, agreed. We spoke with a neighbor who claims that the same pair also recently attacked his cat.
"I would say these dogs are definitely vicious,” said Dakota Gadway, who lives around the corner from the two pit bulls. “There's a difference between playing with cats and attacking them and ripping them apart. My cat literally got ripped in half. I found her in that yard over there with her intestines hanging out. Her whole top half was gone.”
When asked how he could be sure it was Russell’s two pit bulls, Gadway said, “They were the ones that were loose prior to her death, that whole day. It’s been a few months of them constantly getting out. They got younger kids, so the dogs constantly take off. I know it was them.”
Russell and his family have had Sadie, 5, a purebred pit bull, since she was a puppy. Sadie’s male offspring, Thor, was born slightly over a year ago. Although Russell admits the dogs did get out Wednesday morning, he said he’s never witnessed either dog being aggressive towards anyone or anything, and puts the blame on a rush to judgment after a series of incidents involving attacks on cats and other small animals.
“There have been quite a few cats that have been attacked,” Russell said, “and they're kind of pointing the finger at my dogs because of what happened yesterday. It's easier for them to blame us after they knew our dogs got out. They're assuming because they got out the day before. There was another cat that I guess, got injured or whatever. My dogs weren't even out. We weren't even home. This girl messaged my wife Tuesday, saying, ‘I think your dogs are out. I hear a dog attacking a cat.’ The wife asked where it was happening. The woman said, ‘I don't know where it is. I can only hear it.’ Then yesterday, when they heard that our dogs got out, it was automatically, ‘Well, I knew it was your dog.’"
Sadie is currently residing with Russell’s cousin in a different state. Russell sent the dog away for fear of what might happen and to protect his neighbors in case it was her.
“If something did happen, I wanted to remove her from the situation. I don't want to put anybody else at risk. I'm not saying that she did it. I don't really know. But if she did, I'm trying to protect everyone.”
Animal Control showed up at Russell’s doorstep Thursday morning and informed him that the town was meeting that evening in part to discuss a recent spate of vicious dog attacks and would decide the fate of both dogs.
“I'm pretty sure the board is meeting about aggressive animals,” Russell said. “I was told by Animal Control that two things can happen — either they can put a warrant out for my dogs or tell me I could keep them, but I’ll need to do whatever they ask to stop them from escaping.”
“This was already on our radar,” said Tara Parks, executive assistant in Pownal. “It’s not this specific situation. There was another similar issue across town. There's been a couple of situations in town that we needed this look at. We were going to have an executive session tonight anyways, and this will be announced as part of it.”
Parks said tonight is not going to be a public vicious dog hearing where people come in and give testimony. The Board can decide to go in that direction or choose a different route. They could issue a warrant to seize the dogs. They could also force them to install a fence or something completely different.
“We will discuss that tonight,” Parks said. “Lots of questions on how to handle it.”
“Everyone loves my dogs,” Russell said. “Everyone. There have never been any incidents with kids or other animals. Just a day before my dogs got out, another pit bull attacked literally two people walking down the street. I feel like I'm being treated unfairly. A couple of weeks ago, my wife told me her best friend was walking her dog on a leash when another dog came out of their yard, a pit bull, and attacked her dog, snapping his neck. She called the cops and animal control, and they told her that there was nothing they could do. But now, all of a sudden, one report about mine, one time they’re out, and all this is happening. I feel like it's completely unfair.”