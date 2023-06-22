BENNINGTON — There’s a saying floating unattributed across the internet: “Good friends bring joy into your life, great friends bring music.” Even a cursory glance into the life of James (Jimmy) Woodward reveals he brought plenty of both to hundreds in the Bennington area.
Woodward passed away on Tuesday, just four days after his 70th birthday, leaving people from all walks of life feeling the absence of a dear friend and a very influential person for all of the arts in Bennington — especially music.
“That was how Jim showed love, it was through his music,” said Mari Bennett, who has known Woodward since the late ‘70s when she was in her early teens.
Woodward was working as a DJ at Carousel at that time, a disco club on the North Bennington-Hoosick line. While it wasn’t exactly the place for a kid, Bennett said Woodward was like “the greatest older brother in the world” to her, keeping her safe and letting her hang around in the booth with him. It was something Bennett desperately needed at the time.
“I came from a broken family. My parents were divorced a year before,” she explained. “I just wanted to dance. I just needed the music… he’s always been in my corner since.”
Bennett is not the only person to feel like Woodward was a de facto older brother. Steve Flynn worked at Record Town (which later became Record Rack) on Main Street in Bennington. It was there that Flynn started his lifelong friendship with Woodward, and was blown away by Woodward’s passion for — and encyclopedic knowledge — of music.
“Jimmy was always interested in coming in and seeing what was big in the charts — he wanted to have his thumb on the pulse.
“There was no internet, no MTV. You had to pick up magazines and read about it,” Flynn recalled. “Jimmy was very knowledgeable about all this stuff. He just was a sponge.”
To call Woodward a disc “jockey” doesn’t seem to do him justice based on anecdotes from those close to him. Based on his talent and grasp of the right song for the right time, and his meticulousness and pride in his work, disc maestro seems more appropriate.
Flynn laughed as he recounted a time that attention to detail actually helped Woodward get a piece of his stolen record collection back. A friend had called Flynn down to take a look at some records, and Flynn recognized the thorough notes on each, in Woodward’s handwriting.
“They were 12-inch singles. He always had the beats per minute on it, what the ‘hit’ was, what the ‘flip’ was, where he might want to do a mix on the dub side … there was just a world of information. He was an artist,” Flynn said.
That handwriting was so impeccable that another friend commented on it, unprompted, among his many other talents outside of music.
“His penmanship was something that most people have never even seen the likes of before,” said Michele Hogan, another dear friend he leaves behind. Hogan worked with Woodward as a bartender at Carousel, and later at another disco in Manchester — Alfie’s — through the early ’80s.
“We would work until five o’clock in the morning at this crazy disco. It was wild times,” she said with a clear fondness. “It was this den of iniquity and more debauchery than you could ever handle. Many lifelong friendships were forged.”
Hogan wasn’t the only person to recall Woodward in his younger days. Many people might know him better as the man who gave great advice on beers and wine at the Beverage Den for over 30 years, but he was a child of the ’60s and “Mr. Music” for as long as anyone can remember, according to Susan Holley, his sister-in-law who graduated from Mount Anthony one year behind him in 1972. Not only did Woodward go to Woodstock when he was 16 years old, she said, but his parents drove him there.
“They were good parents, they just didn’t want him to get stuck there,” Holley said with a laugh.
Woodward is described as being incredibly warm, accepting and loving, and several friends said despite his status as a passionate supporter of all music, they knew him as an avid fan of David Bowie above all of the rest.
Bennett says she thinks Woodward may have been called to heaven to join some of the prominent musicians who have passed recently.
“I think they’re forming a band,” she said. “There’s got to be music wherever Jim is.”
Bennett said when she heard the news that he had passed, she thought of Don McLean’s “American Pie.”
“That’s exactly what happened, the music stopped. The music died,” she said, referencing the song they had shared a love for.
Matthew Perry, co-founder and executive director of the Vermont Arts Exchange, said Woodward’s opinions and constructive criticism carried a lot of weight with him and others in Bennington’s music and nightlife scene which he helped to create.
“I always used him as a sounding agent about bands, atmosphere, putting on shows … I always highly respected his constructive criticism,” Perry said. “He was sensitive. He was always a student, too.”
Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corporation, said his support and validation when she was putting together the Thursday Night Live series last summer was invaluable, and that this summer’s will all be in his honor.
“He gave me such positive affirmations all the time,” she said. “It gave me such joy that I was bringing joy to someone whose world was music. His approval meant the world to me.”
Greg Videtto, owner of Little City Cider, feels he learned much of his spirit of giving back to the community from Woodward, and is grateful for Woodward’s influence and help in getting the musical scene at his new bar off the ground.
“He had a huge passion for always trying to connect the community with arts and music,” said Videtto. “He was just a salt of the Earth person, always pleasant to be around. There’s going to be a hole left behind without him. He was an icon around here… he was a celebrity in my eyes.”