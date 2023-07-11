LONDONDERRY — Twenty-four hours after one of the most devastating floods in the region's history wreaked havoc along Main Street in Londonderry, the sun peeked out from behind the thick clouds for the first time in days, and the resilient small Vermont town assessed the damage.
“This was far worse than Irene ever was,” says Beverly Jelley, owner of Jelley’s Convenience Store, which sits in the center of town and received the worst damage. “We were able to open in 2011 after three months. I think this might be much, much longer. Everything has to be replaced.”
Outside the glass door to Jelley’s, neighbors in high rubber boots carrying water bottles and food mill around with past and present employees as Beverly, 82, assesses the damage inside and worries about the future.
Beverly remembers Irene's damage to the store at about $250,000 nearly 12 years ago. She’s still covered at the store but lost her insurance on an adjoining property a while ago.
“I have FEMA insurance on this building, but next door, I had to let it go a few years back. Those people living inside there will have to go live someplace. I’m not sure we can get it fixed, especially now,” she says.
Beverly and her husband, the late Clarence "Butch" Jelley, opened the store nearly 30 years ago. They bought the building next door and were able to rent out both sides of the residential building to families, both with young children. Irene brought devastation, but they had flood insurance on everything back then.
Tuesday, Beverly walked inside the store amid the thick mud and strewn bottles of liquor, soda, and snack food bags.
During the storm, an unopened bottle of gin floated onto a two-foot-high shelf. She points to a muddy water line on the wall over four feet off the ground.
“That’s where it got to,” she says. “Look how high.”
Across the parking lot from Jelley’s, residents in a nearby building lined up their belongings on high shelves, and the sounds of multiple fans cut through the warm day. Others in waders and hip boots carried out plastic garbage bags of belongings and dried clothing on rocks and handrails. The thick mud seemed to be everywhere.
Judy Platt, owner of an art gallery, gift store, and boutique food shop, shoveled out the mud from her foyer and recounted the progression of the river right behind her shops.
“The river was down drastically over the past few days and weeks,” Platt says. “We didn’t think it would happen like it did, but we know what that sounds like, and we rushed out. It just wasn’t stopping. At about 3:30 a.m., we got a text warning. We watched it rise minute by minute and kept moving back and back and back. It didn’t stop.”
Like many others, Judy, a veteran of the three prior modern-era floods Londonderry has seen, 1973, 2011, and Monday, feels this was far worse than Irene.
“During Irene, it rained a lot for a period, but then it stopped, and the sun came out,” Platt says. “This one, it just kept raining. The river just kept rising.”
Like several other business owners, Platt upgraded her buildings after Irene to mitigate flood damage. Electricity was raised, infrastructure was elevated, concrete was poured and strengthened, and generators were stored above flood levels. It wasn’t enough.
Unfortunately, the cost of flood insurance for some proved to be too high a price to justify in a small-town business. Irene’s damage to her properties totaled $800,000. Now, Platt looks back at that decision with frustration and hopes for any possible FEMA money to help rebuild.
“We need public aid. I’ve paid for insurance for years. We’re going to need a lot of help," she says.
Dave Brown, Beverly’s son-in-law, waded through the basement of one of the residential buildings on Main Street in knee-deep water, looking for what could be salvaged and hoping the pumps he was using to clear the water held.
“Mother Nature is quite the little girl," Dave says. “She does what she wants. That river was down to almost nothing. Then, within a day it just exploded. I wish we had more time."
As Dave made his way further into the dark, watery basement, he suddenly looked back.
“Every time this happens, we learn just a little more, I suppose,” he says.
Beverly made a note of all the neighbors and friends that came to help before she went back inside.
“We’ve been very fortunate with my neighbors and customers here,” Beverly says. “They showed up and called, texted me to make sure I was OK, and offered any help needed. This is a special place. This is hard, but somehow, we’ll get through.”