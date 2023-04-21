WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute holds its final First Sunday Free of the season on May 7. Offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the day also features a series of special activities from 1 to 4 p.m., and a pop-up display of works on paper on view from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May’s theme is “Fashion.”
Explore clothing and costume drawn from the Clark's collection. Browse the galleries and design an outrageous outfit inspired by clothes and accessories worn by figures in the paintings. Bring the art to life by dressing yourself and/or a mannequin in collection-inspired fashion and accessories for a unique photo opportunity. Then, make a fabric-rubbing and learn about the variety of textures and qualities of textiles.
In conjunction with other fashion-themed activities and surprises, the Clark’s Manton Study Center for Works on Paper hosts a pop-up exhibition. Step into the ruffled skirts lining 19th-century Parisian streets and slip on the finest Victorian boots to enjoy a special display of works on paper showcasing the diverse styles and trends captured by artists from around the globe. The pop-up display will be on view from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper, in the Manton Research Center.
Visitors can see the special exhibitions, "Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch" and "Elizabeth Atterbury: Oracle Bones."
The event is free. No advance registration required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
Family programs are generously supported by Allen & Company.