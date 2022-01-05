BENNINGTON — On Jan. 18, nearly one year ago, a 26-year-old mother named Emily Hamann was brutally slain along the Walloomsac Riverwalk in town.
The shocking tragedy occurred in broad daylight, along a stretch of walkway where children ride their bikes and seniors often stroll. The walkway, which parallels the waters of the Walloomsac River, meanders through this community, allowing residents and visitors to connect to nature while walking in the heart of the downtown. It’s a quiet respite for everyone to slow down and enjoy the natural beauty of Bennington.
Hamann’s senseless death has focused much-needed attention on the pathway and has called to action numerous organizations and residents with the shared aim of restoring the sense of safety and natural beauty that has disappeared since the slaying.
In the months after Hamann’s murder, the community came together to hold monthly walks in her honor. The walks have included many stakeholders who joined together to work on ambitious improvements to the pathway. These stakeholders have included the VFW Post 1332, the Bank of Bennington, the Bennington Housing Authority, the Bennington Police Department, the Bennington Select Board, Better Bennington Corp., the Turning Point Center, local legislators, GBICS (pronounced gee-bix) and many others. The walks also have been used as a way to engage and promote all of the community organizations and services available to residents in Bennington.
Over time, the Interfaith Council stepped in to be the organizers of this effort. Supporters continue the work of encouraging discussion and community-building. The short- and long-term plan: to make needed repairs to the quiet and active space so it can serve as a showcase for the visual and performing arts and to have a recreation element, connecting the rail trail to the north, east and south, as well as along a proposed pathway into Massachusetts.
Numerous improvements already have happened, including restoring the benches along the river, through a partnership among the VFW, Hamann’s family and the town. The Bank of Bennington installed new lighting and security cameras, and an increase in foot and bike patrols by the police during both day and night hours have been implemented.
A detailed plan by the Better Bennington Corp. outlines numerous possible future improvements to the pathway, spanning three separate phases. Those improvements include widening the pathway for pedestrian and bike use, adding even more lighting, enhancing the river banks, improving street crossings, introducing activity spaces and making the pathway safer and more inviting overall.
Additional amenities and enhancements, such as a mural on the south side of the Walgreens building and a skate park at the western end of the walkway, would be created with public-private partnerships. A future pedestrian bridge crossing at North Street is also a long-term goal.
The plan will be part of an upcoming Vermont Downtown Transportation Grant application by the town, with assistance from the BBC, to pay for phase one of the vision. A hope is to add $24,000 in funding for lighting on the eastern section of the walkway between School and Park streets.
In an email to the Banner, Michael McDonough, design committee chairman and a member of the board of directors for the Better Bennington Corp., said, “The walk is a significant component of the community and the downtown. This plan sets the stage for both short and long-term improvements that will make the Walloomsac a more vital component of Bennington life.”
A mother’s concern for safety
No one can ever know the pain of a mother who’s lost a child to violence, especially in such a devastating and public way. Kelly Carroll, Hamann’s mom, has been able to grieve for her daughter and understand the effect this has had on others in the community.
Although she appreciates all the progress, she continues to be concerned about the safety of the Riverwalk, especially for the elderly.
“When Emily’s attack happened, it took me a while to realize that it was a community tragedy, not just our family’s tragedy. It left residents, especially those seniors that live in the Walloomsac Apartments, right across from the scene of her murder, feeling unsafe in their own home and afraid to go outside,” Carroll said. “Her murder brought that out into the open. We started asking questions, like why we can’t have more lighting, or can we put up cameras to help people feel safe? Businesses started to step up and gave even more than we asked for.”
The Riverwalk is a beautiful place, even now after what happened, Carroll said. “The changes have brought positive foot traffic to the area, which has helped.”
Although Carroll sees the positive changes, she still thinks more needs to happen.
“That section of the walk, between North and School street, still needs more lighting. It’s not a safe place to be after the sun goes down, and that’s right in the heart of downtown. ... Things don’t happen overnight, but at least these changes let the residents know they’re not alone, that we have their backs.”
When Carroll is asked what her daughter would think of all of these changes, she said, “I think this would make her smile.”
Then Carroll hesitates before adding, “If you cut through Emily’s shell, she had a fantastic heart. She was very caring. She loved her grandparents, and she loved older adults. The fact that [Walloomsac Apartment residents] were afraid to come out of their own homes after this happened would have upset her. Now that people are showing them some love and attention, it just makes a big difference to them.”
The slashing death of Emily Hamann happened almost one year ago, but for Kelly Carroll, it never really went away.
“It’s not going to be the first Valentine’s Day, or the first St. Patrick’s Day,” Carroll said. “It’s not the first Fourth of July, or her birthday, or holidays without her, but it’s still hard. I’m hoping that it’s a little more peaceful this year. We’re trying to do positive things in her memory … to help keep her alive.”
There is a walk scheduled for Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., at the scene of her attack on the Riverwalk, between North and School streets, in honor of Emily, and for a community coming together in the wake of her tragic death to create a lasting tribute to Hamann’s too-short life.