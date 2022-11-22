BENNINGTON — The nonprofit Bennington Bike Hub will participate in Small Business Saturday by offering three education stations in the shop at 160 Benmont Ave.
“Safe Cycle Saturday” will feature fix-a-flat instruction for flat tires while on the road; basic training on bike brakes and bolts, and basic bicycle safety information.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the bike shop.
There will also be safety gear giveaways, door prizes, food and beverages. This educational event is supported by funding through the Vermont Community Health Equity Partnership program, administered by the Bennington County Regional Commission.
The Bike Hub shop also will offer a 10 percent discount on all sales.
The shop closes for Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after. More information about the organization is available on the website at ourbikehub.com.
E-BIKES
The Bike Hub also announced that it now has three floor models of electric bikes on display and available for purchase.
“Ebikes are becoming super popular. They make it easier for more people to bike since they reduce the effort needed to ride longer distances or up hills. They increase access to healthy activities,” said Bike Hub Vice President Chris Callahan. “We’re excited to bring this option to the local community and provide a place where people can try them out and learn about them. We’re offering something better than the online alternative.”
The ebikes include three Aventon ebike models, which are available to try out.
“There is a wide range of quality in the ebike world," said Hub mechanic Andrew Hall. “The choices can be confusing and overwhelming. We’ve selected this product line with the local community in mind. Aventon makes an excellent quality bike at a very reasonable price.”