BENNINGTON – Area residents will have a chance to experience an electric bicycle through a free, state-funded lending program that will come to the Bennington Bike Hub shop July 14.
Jennie Hogan, Education and Outreach manager with the not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting cycling and make it accessible to all, said the Local Motion Traveling E-bike Lending Library will be in Bennington through August 30, operating out of the bike shop at 160 Benmont Ave.
Borrowers will be able to check out an e-bike from the Bike Hub for six days to learn how these bikes can replace car trips and transform their daily transportation needs.
The fleet of e-bikes includes a variety of bikes at different price points, including a cargo bike with a rear rack, and two standard commuters, one of which is lighter weight, all with an electric assist that helps riders get around with less effort.
“E-bikes are a transportation option that is becoming more familiar and necessary, and the goal of this program is to introduce Vermonters to how they can be incorporated into everyday life and replace car trips,” Hogan said. “From commuting to work to picking up groceries and carrying kids to school, e-bikes provide an extra boost of power that makes miles feel shorter and cargo feel lighter.”
Anyone wishing to reserve an e-bike should go to the LocalMotion.org website for instructions and information about the e-bikes that will be available.
Local Motion is a statewide nonprofit organization that has worked with local groups at several Vermont towns to offer e-bike lending libraries.
The state-funded program is offered free to the hosting organizations and to the cyclists who participate.
The Bike Hub, in addition to offering bike repairs, maintenance instruction, group riding events and safety programs, and advocating for the interests of cyclists, sells new and used bikes at the shop, including e-bikes.