Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.