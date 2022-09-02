BENNINGTON — The Apple Barn will reopen its doors to customers Friday at 8:30 a.m. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic Bennington store from Lia Diamond of Southern Vermont Orchard.
This is a soft opening with limited inventory; however, the bakery is in full swing, thanks to the help of former employees — and the new team members eager to connect with customers.
The Apple Barn and Country Bakeshop is linked to childhood memories for generations of locals and travelers alike, featuring the (secret recipe) apple cider donuts, baked goods, cider and apples grown right across route 7 at Southern Vermont Orchard, and other Vermont merchandise.
The Apple Barn is located at 604 Route 7.
Albright is a local resident who has a deep connection to this region. Having grown up in Rupert, she has fond memories of traveling down to Bennington as a child on family trips. Albright moved with her family to Pownal in 2016 to run the Harwood Homestead on Cedar Hill. She used that time to produce meats and produce, as well as engage the community with many events and programs, such as Harvest festivals, children’s camps, classes and workshops.
Albright has also provided a private chef service with her business Harvest to Hearth, focusing on serving short term rental guests. She expanded that service during COVID to provide takeout to the community, as well. This enabled customers access to locally sourced, quality meals in a safe, no-contact pickups.
Albright and Diamond are working closely through this transition.