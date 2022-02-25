POWNAL – The long-awaited opening of the new Pownal town hall building is finally on the near horizon.
The Select Board set a tentative date for moving municipal offices into the new, larger building, which is located just south of the current cramped office building.
Board member Mike Gardner said Thursday that a state inspector is expected to provide on March 3 a punch list of finish items that still need to be addressed, and a final inspection is expected on March 8.
The town is seeking a certificate of occupancy to begin using the new structure, which would complete a quest of more than 20 years to create a new Pownal municipal building.
The Select Board then set a tentative moving date of March 15.
Executive Assistant Megan Albert said she had been in the building to check the WiFi and internet connections and everything seemed ready for use. She also said that Connors Bros. Moving and Storage of Williamstown, Mass., has been retained to move the offices.
The board expects to make final decisions after the March 1 election about the pending move of the town clerk, town treasurer, select board, zoning administrator, lister and other offices, along with equipment and records, into the new structure.
MORE ROOM
There will be significantly more elbow room there, with more than 4,600 square feet in total.
The current building has approximately 1,500 square feet of floor space, including a front section dating to 1928 and a rear addition built in the 1970s that lacks a foundation and has had mold issues.
Construction of the new building has been delayed several times, after an original groundbreaking of spring 2020 was stalled until summer 2021, in large part because of difficulties and delays in obtaining state permits.
The original projected cost was $775,000 when the project was first approved in October 2019 but now is expected to top out at over $1 million.
The bond to fund the project later had to be re-approved by voters last year because of increased cost figures, and price hikes for materials and other construction costs during the COVID-19 pandemic added further increases.
The board and town officials have had to repeatedly adjust plans and the project timetable to cover the increases or deal with delays.
Another phase of the project – moving a 19th century schoolhouse from nearby North Pownal Road to be attached to the new building – is expected to be completed in the spring. That section is primarily to be used as meeting space.