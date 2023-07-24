BONDVILLE — Just east of the Winhall-Jamaica town line, near the heart of the village that hosts the Bondville Fair, there's a great deal of work going on.
A temporary bridge over the Winhall River is being installed by Renaud Brothers Inc., replacing the permanent span damaged by the July 10 flood.
According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, two-way traffic should be crossing the bridge by Aug. 21, while plans are made for a permanent replacement.
The bridge, which carries Route 30 over the Winhall River, has been out of commission since inspectors discovered it had sustained structural damage. It's not the sort of problem that will buff out with a little cold patch; one of the piers supporting the bridge deck was compromised by the flood waters, undermining the footing underneath it and rendering the structure unsafe.
"We had to close the existing bridge due to scour issues," said Carolyn Cota, the structures program manager for VTrans. "We determined that there wasn't really anything we could do fix it to put traffic on it."
The problem was discovered following the storm, when the state's bridge inspection team checked the bridge, Cota said. "One of the inspectors noticed something seemed to be awry and determined we needed to close it."
That left a major east-west route connecting Manchester and Brattleboro with very long detours -- and, thinking long-range, leaving major tourism destinations and two ski areas without direct access.
To remedy that until a permanent replacement can be built, the Vermont Agency of Transportation has brought in a temporary bridge that it hopes to have open to two-way traffic next month.
At the work site on Monday, a number of tasks were progressing at the same time to install the new structure. As a series of utility poles and lines must be moved to make way for the new approach, convoys of workers from Green Mountain Power and Consolidated Communications were arriving just before 9 a.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, excavators and front loaders prepared the western approach of the temporary bridge -- just north of where the current bridge sits.
The plan, Cota said, is to lift the temporary bridge into its new home with a giant crane, and then demolish the old bridge.
"Renaud Brothers are working very hard. but there is a lot of road work that has to be put in place," Cota said. "It has to be paved, we need to put in guardrails, and we will be removing the existing bridge."
Why? "If we had a another flood event it could knock the pier down and affect the temporary bridge," she explained.