BENNINGTON — An alleged predator was outsmarted by the teenage girl he was attempting to seduce.
Sheldon Morey, 37, of Rutland, stands accused of attempting to lure a child for the purposes of sexual exploitation. Court documents state the Bennington Police Department was alerted of the situation on March 21 from a Vermont Department for Children and Families report.
The suspect and intended victim spoke through Snapchat and text messages. Morey had three Snapchat accounts with three different names.
According to documents, the girl claimed to be 14 years old when Morey began to speak to her through the app. According to the girl, Morey would allegedly talk to her about sex. He would attempt to solicit her for sex and nude photos, which he received.
Through these accounts, he asked her questions like, “r u a virgin.” He made sexually explicit requests from the girl. Over text message, he sent her photos of alcohol and said he would bring some when they meet up.
Occasionally, the girl would video chat with Morey. He would ask her to take her clothes off, but she would refuse. There was a day when he sent her a photo of his genitalia, the report said.
On the girl’s 15th birthday, Morey allegedly suggested that the two of them should meet up. He attempted to acquire transportation to meet her, and he also asked her to come to a house in Bennington. He said 15 was the age of consent in Vermont with parent permission, but he said, “what they don’t know won’t hurt lol.”
A SURPRISING TWIST
But the girl was not who she claimed to be. She was actually a 16-year-old who had previously prevented Morey from preying on another girl, according to court documents. The nudes she sent weren’t hers. The teen was able to provide the police with all of the above information and screenshots of their conversations.
This saga began when the teen saw Morey’s TikTok account and noticed that he was speaking to another young girl. The teen thought it was inappropriate, friended Morey and drew information out of him. She then approached the young girl with the information she gathered and convinced her to end her relationship with Morey.
Morey was arraigned on Nov. 14 in Bennington Superior Court by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge and was ordered not to contact the teenage girl.
Morey was also the alleged perpetrator in a case in July, when a 15-year-old from Hoosick Falls, N.Y., was taken across state lines for five days without parental permission. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked together to search for the juvenile and Morey.
Before they were found in Maryland, they were in several areas of Vermont and Rhode Island, where they were involved in a high-speed chase.
After this incident, Morey was held without bail and has been in custody at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.