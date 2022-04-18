MANCHESTER — Skylar Barker, 18, pleaded not guilty Monday to the felony charge of breaking into an occupied dwelling after being locked out of his aunt’s house due to abusive behavior.
On Sunday at about 4:30 p.m., Barker's aunt called the Manchester police because, according to the affidavit, he was “out of control.” Barker’s aunt said that he and a woman got into an argument in her home. The aunt heard Barker screaming at the woman to “get the [expletive] out.”
When the aunt entered the room, she said she saw the woman on the floor, the chair she was sitting on tipped over, and Barker screaming at her. After his aunt asked him to go outside, she said he walked in and out of the house several times before lunging at the woman and shoving furniture.
His aunt attempted to get in between Barker and the woman, but Barker threatened to go to the woman's house and beat up her mother. He then charged at his aunt and she said he begged her to hit him. His aunt screamed for him to leave, and when he did, she locked all the doors.
Once locked out, his aunt said Barker banged and kicked on the doors and broke the screen door before throwing garbage around the front yard.
Officers arrived on the scene and found Barker in a “very agitated” state. The officers saw him screaming at the door of the home and he was immediately detained.
The woman involved did not talk to the officers because she didn’t want to get him into trouble, but the officers saw her crying on the bed surrounded by tipped over and out-of-place furniture when they arrived.
Once transported to the police station, Barker told the officers that he was trying to get back into his aunt’s home to retrieve his cell phone and the door broke while he was trying to enter. He also said that the woman fell out of the chair she was in.
Barker was out on conditions of release in a separate case for assault with a weapon at the time of the incident. After his arraignment on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty, he was released on conditions including no contact with the woman and no harassing or abusing the woman or his aunt.