BENNINGTON — A teenager photographed surrendering to police on a rooftop during a much-publicized drug raid in Bennington last April has pleaded guilty to two felony counts in a plea deal with prosecutors that dismissed several other charges, including a kidnapping charge that carried a life sentence.
Adrian Torres, 18, pleaded guilty at a hearing Friday morning at the Bennington Superior Courthouse on the two count — assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and fentanyl trafficking — from the holding facility where he has resided since his arrest in April. As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, Torres will be sentenced as an adult and must serve 18 months behind bars with a 5-year probation period. However, a Bennington judge will determine his official sentence at a later hearing after officials conduct a presentencing investigation and an ACT-14 report, a risk assessment of potential future criminal activity of a defendant.
On a sunny morning in early April 2022, after Bennington Police were alerted to a possible kidnapping situation and other alleged drug activities at 113 Pratt St., several police officers, members of the Department of Homeland Security, and Bennington Police dog Gracie raided the residential building. At some point during the raid, two people fled through an upstairs window. Gracie alerted the officers to the pair trying to escape, and police arrested Torres and the other individual as they lay on the rooftop with their hands in the air.
One day earlier, Torres also was involved in a similar case nearby, where a resident complained to police of several people forcing him to allow them to stay in his apartment at 546 Main St. Torres also was charged with forcing the victim to withdraw money from an ATM. Bennington Police raided both residences on April 7.
As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, several other felony charges were dismissed, including the most serious charge of kidnapping, which carried a possible life sentence for Torres if convicted. Two additional charges, aggravated assault and burglary into an occupied dwelling, were also dropped.
There has been no confirmed date set for Torres’ sentencing hearing. He is being held on a $25,000 surety bond. However, his exact whereabouts are being withheld, because he is still under the care of the Vermont Department for Children and Families as a youthful offender.