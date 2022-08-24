BENNINGTON — A Springfield, Mass., teenager arrested in a Bennington drug raid in July was scheduled for a weight of evidence hearing Wednesday afternoon. Instead, it became a hearing on where the teen is housed.
Jomar Rivera, 16, was released to his mother soon after his arrest July 14. He was supposed to be under a strict 24/7 curfew at her home, among other conditions of release, including not coming to Vermont unless ordered by the court.
Prosecutor Jared Bianchi revealed that Rivera was, in fact, in the Bennington area recently when he should have been confined to his mother’s residence. Further, Bianchi stated that Rivera is part of an ongoing investigation and is mentioned in police affidavits relating to further illegal activities in Vermont, which occurred after his current charges.
Rivera is being charged as an adult in Vermont on serious felony charges, including fentanyl distribution and conspiracy, part of the “big 12” charges — serious accusations that allow prosecutors to charge a minor as an adult. It was unclear, as no actual charges have been filed yet, whether Rivera’s new violations will rise to the level that would allow him to be charged that way.
That was the reason why Bianchi asked for a delayed weight of evidence hearing.
Rivera’s defense asked Judge Cortland Corsones to switch the custodian from his mother to his aunt during the almost-canceled hearing, saying that his mother could not control the teen. Rivera’s aunt called into the courtroom, volunteered to take Rivera and promised to watch over him “every second.”
“He will not be out of my sight,” said the aunt, Carmen Rivera. “His mother couldn’t give him the attention he needs right now. She wants to be his friend. Things will be different when he comes to my house. He will follow our rules, and he will go to school. If he strays from what he has to do, I will call the police and have him taken away. This is his, my nephew’s, last chance.”
For his part, Corsones seemed at a loss on where to safely place the teen where he won’t get into any more trouble.
“Unfortunately, Vermont does not have a secure, locked facility for juveniles,” Corsones said. “Right now, the Sununu Center in New Hampshire does not have any beds available for Vermont offenders. That means, in effect, Jomar will be held in solitary confinement in an adult correctional facility in Vermont until his trial. Everybody needs to understand that.”
Then Corsones spoke directly to Rivera.
“Are you willing to abide by your aunt’s rules?”
Rivera nodded.
Corsones went on to list the conditions for Rivera at his aunt’s Massachusetts home, including not coming to Vermont, no contact with co-defendants in the case, no illegal drugs or firearms, and a 24/7 curfew except for attending school, medical reasons, being arrested without a warrant if he shows up in Vermont without authorization and coming to court if ordered.
Rivera was arrested July 14 in a simultaneous double-raid on apartments on opposite sides of Bennington. Police confiscated drugs, guns and cash in the raids, arresting several individuals from the Springfield area of Massachusetts, including Rivera, the youngest of the group.
“I hope and have great trust that you can control your nephew,” Corsones said. “The potential next step is that he’s incarcerated. With my limited options, it might have to come to that.”
Corsones took the unusual step to allow Rivera to be held in the court’s holding room instead of sending him to the Marble Valley adult facility in Rutland. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department volunteered to wait for the aunt to arrive after-hours for the teen to be taken back by her, who was driving up from Massachusetts.
“I just want to caution Jomar one more time,” Corsones said before ending the hearing. “There will be a weight of evidence hearing scheduled soon. Frankly, how well you do between now and then will play a big role in how that hearing goes as well. Hopefully, you take these conditions seriously.”
Before the hearing ended, prosecutor Bianchi ensured that the aunt had a direct phone number to the Bennington Police Department in case of any violations.
“Thank you. I will,” Carmen Rivera said. “I’m hopeful that he can find the right path.”