BENNINGTON — A Springfield, Mass. teen involved in an armed ATM robbery as part of a fentanyl trafficking ring took a plea deal Tuesday with prosecutors. The state dismissed kidnapping and other charges in exchange for a four-year deferred sentence on an assault and robbery charge and a suspended sentence on a fentanyl trafficking charge.
Sergio Perez, now 18, was just 17 when he was arrested in a mid-day police raid in April 2022 in Bennington. He was initially charged with several other felony counts, including kidnapping and conspiracy charges related to a Springfield gang takeover of an apartment on Main Street, and forcing the tenant at gunpoint to withdraw money from an ATM as part of payback in a fentanyl drug ring.
Perez recently completed a youth drug and crime rehabilitation program based in Springfield, called Roca, which works with at-risk youth, gang members, and individuals, teaching life-saving emotional regulation in the criminal justice system. The program, which has had a track record of turning around urban youth who have committed serious crimes, is currently being utilized by prosecutors here in Vermont.
A deferred sentence is neither a conviction nor a dismissal. The “sentence” is for a set period of time — in this case, four years. Then, if the defendant does not get in any more trouble, the charge is permanently dismissed or expunged from the record as if it never happened. If the defendant breaks the agreement, they are subject to the full sentence of the initial crime without trial. In Perez’s case, that could mean an immediate 15-year prison sentence.
Perez also pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking as part of the deal. He received a four-year suspended sentence on that charge with a four-year probation period. Perez served some jail time after his arrest and was out on conditions when he was sentenced Tuesday. A representative from the Roca program was present in the courthouse and escorted him back to Massachusetts afterward. He was initially facing a 30-year sentence on the trafficking charge.
Kidnapping and fentanyl trafficking conspiracy charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal. Perez is also responsible for a $700 restitution to the victim, his portion of the amount of the funds the victim was forced to withdraw from an ATM at gunpoint.
According to a police affidavit, Perez and six or seven other individuals, including Adrian Torres, 18, of Springfield, who was arraigned last Wednesday, had “taken over” the victim’s apartment and stolen his cellphone, wallet and other items, including a laptop, a tablet and an electric drill.
After evading his captors, the victim alerted police while hiding in the Stewart’s Shops store on Main Street in Bennington. He told the police that Perez and the other individuals allegedly refused to leave the apartment after a drug deal went awry.
The victim was forced to stay with the individuals until his bank opened the next morning and he was forced to withdraw funds. Perez and the group were allegedly in possession of firearms during the ordeal. Perez and the others eluded police when they went to the apartment but were found the next day at a Pratt Street location.
Perez has several conditions of his probation, including not committing any other crimes, not possessing any illegal drugs or firearms, and and not contacting the victim or anyone associated with the crime. He will also be required to submit to drug testing, warrantless searches, a curfew, electronic monitoring and continued participation in his Roca treatment programs.