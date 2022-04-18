BENNINGTON — Lawrence Thompson, 18, appeared in Bennington Superior Court on Monday to face charges related to threatening to kill his sister with a pellet gun.
On April 13 at 7:20 p.m., a Bennington police officer was called to Grove Street after it was reported that someone was threatened with a firearm, according to court documents. The suspect’s sister called the police after her younger brother threatened to shoot her.
In a statement obtained by the officer, the suspect’s sister said Thompson got in her face and “huffed up” to her. As their mother tried to intervene, he brandished the gun he was hiding under his shirt and threatened her. He said, "I promise, I will [expletive] shoot you.”
He then said that if he didn’t do it, he would instruct a female minor who was at the scene to hit his sister in the head and kill her.
The weapon, a pellet gun, was recovered by the officer and taken as evidence.
Thompson is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, to which he pleaded not guilty.
He was released Monday on conditions that include no contact, harassment or abuse of his sister, and to stay 300 feet away from her. He is also not allowed to purchase or possess any dangerous weapons or firearms.